A North Carolina man has been arrested following an alleged altercation at a Morgan Wallen concert in Baltimore, where police say he was later accused of urinating on other concertgoers.

Jayson Reed, 33, was arrested by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina after an investigation into the incident at M&T Bank Stadium on 18 July. He faces four counts of second-degree assault, public urination and other related offences, according to Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Reed is currently being held in North Carolina while authorities work to bring him back to Maryland. Police have not announced a timeline for his extradition or released further details about the alleged victims.

Fight Reported During Morgan Wallen Show

The incident happened on 18 July while Wallen was performing at M&T Bank Stadium as part of his Still The Problem Tour.

Maryland Transportation Authority officers were providing support at the venue when they responded to a report of a fight in progress. When officers arrived, stadium security had already identified the people involved in the altercation. Officers separated those involved and identified Reed as one of the people connected to the incident. He was then escorted out of the stadium.

Police initially treated the incident as an altercation between concertgoers. Officers provided the alleged victims with Reed's identification and a report number before leaving the scene. The investigation did not end after Reed was removed from the stadium.

Police Learn of Urination Allegation

According to MDTA Police, officers later learned that Reed had allegedly urinated on concert attendees during the incident. The allegation became part of the wider investigation into what happened at the stadium. Police subsequently began speaking to additional witnesses who were not present when officers initially responded to the reported fight.

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Those follow-up interviews helped detectives develop the case and identify further information about the incident. The details released by authorities do not explain exactly how the alleged urination was connected to the reported fight or what happened immediately before the confrontation.

Police have also not released the names of the people who were allegedly targeted. The investigation was conducted by MDTA detectives in consultation with the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Arrest Warrant Issued

After speaking to additional witnesses, MDTA detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Reed. The 33-year-old was subsequently located in North Carolina and arrested by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office. He remains in custody there while awaiting extradition to Maryland. Reed faces four counts of second-degree assault, along with a public urination charge and other related offences.

Authorities have not yet released additional information about the alleged victims, the full sequence of events or the circumstances surrounding the reported altercation. They also have not announced when Reed is expected to appear before a Maryland court.

Investigation Focuses on Concert Incident

The arrest came several weeks after the Morgan Wallen concert, following a more detailed investigation into the events at M&T Bank Stadium. The initial police response focused on the reported fight. Officers separated the people involved and removed Reed from the venue.

However, information obtained from witnesses who were not at the scene when police first arrived led investigators to continue looking into the incident. That investigation eventually resulted in the arrest warrant.

The case has since attracted attention because of the unusual nature of the allegations and the fact that the suspect was arrested in another state weeks after the concert.

Wallen himself has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with the incident. The alleged confrontation involved concert attendees and took place while the singer was performing at the stadium.

Reed's charges remain allegations at this stage. He has not been convicted, and the available reports do not indicate that he has entered a plea in the case. He is expected to be returned to Maryland, where the charges will proceed through the state's legal system.

For now, authorities have not provided further details about the alleged victims or what may have led to the confrontation. The investigation and subsequent court proceedings are expected to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident at the Morgan Wallen concert.