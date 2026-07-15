On Tuesday, 14 July, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that Derbyshire farmer Robert 'Rob' Lomas, 50, will not face criminal charges after shooting two teenagers on his property in 2024. The CPS concluded that the 50-year-old acted lawfully in self-defence.

'After careful analysis of all the evidence gathered during the police investigation, our prosecutors have decided that there will be no criminal charges in relation to the death of Marcus Smith or the serious injury of another male,' Janine McKinney, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said.

Lomas fatally shot 19-year-old Marcus Smith and seriously injured another unnamed teenager during an alleged burglary at his property. The farmer was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained on bail for 26 months while prosecutors considered whether charges should be brought.

The decision brings one of Britain's most closely watched self-defence cases in recent years to a close, reigniting debate over homeowners' rights to protect themselves and their property.

Recounting the Fateful Night

The shooting took place in May 2024 at Lomas's property in the Peak District, Derbyshire. The farmer was carrying a legally licensed firearm when he confronted intruders on his land.

At about 1:20am, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a burglary. On arrival, officers found Smith with fatal injuries and another seriously injured teenager by the roadside. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

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A third suspect was arrested several hours later after being stopped in a vehicle on the A6 near Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Lomas was arrested on suspicion of murder, but on Tuesday the CPS confirmed that he would face no criminal charges.

In a statement, the CPS said: 'Mr Lomas discharged a legally held firearm when confronted with burglars in his home.'

'This decision has been made in accordance with our statutory legal tests as prosecutors and the law surrounding the householder's rights to defend themself,' McKinney added.

Burglary Case Continues

While Lomas' case has concluded, the wider criminal investigation remains ongoing. Three men arrested in connection with the alleged burglary at the same property remain on bail, and their cases will proceed separately from the CPS's decision regarding the farmer.

Following the shooting, Lomas's son, Joshua, launched a fundraising campaign to help cover the family's legal costs during the criminal investigation. The appeal has since raised more than £60,000 through around 3,000 donations.

'Rob has the most steadfast loyalty you could ever wish for in a father and friend,' Joshua wrote on the fundraising page.

Debate About Homeowners' Defence Limits

The case has drawn comparisons with the 1999 Norfolk shooting in which farmer Tony Martin shot and killed 16-year-old Fred Barras and injured Brendon Fearon during a burglary at his home. Martin was initially convicted of murder before the conviction was reduced to manslaughter on appeal.

Martin's case prompted widespread debate about the legal limits of self-defence, an issue likely to resurface following the CPS's decision in Lomas's case.

While public discussion is expected to continue, the CPS maintains that the evidence showed Lomas' actions fell within the legal boundaries of householder self-defence.