Lauren Bennett, the British singer whose vocals helped propel LMFAO's 'Party Rock Anthem' to worldwide success, has died aged 36, prompting tributes from fellow musicians and fans. While her passing marks the loss of a talented performer, it has also renewed attention on one of the most commercially successful songs of the digital music era.

Released in 2011, 'Party Rock Anthem' spent six weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and was later ranked by Billboard among the most successful songs in the chart's history. More than a decade later, the hit continues attracting billions of views and streams, illustrating how a single global success can remain commercially valuable long after it leaves the charts.

Although Bennett continued performing with groups including G.R.L. and Paradiso Girls after the success of 'Party Rock Anthem', the 2011 global hit remained the defining achievement of her career. Celebrity wealth publications have estimated her net worth at between $1 million (£735,000) and $2 million (£1.47 million), although the figure has never been publicly confirmed. The estimate reflects income from recording, touring, and royalties accumulated over more than a decade in the music industry rather than a single commercial success.

Why 'Party Rock Anthem' Still Generates Revenue

For most listeners, 'Party Rock Anthem' is remembered as one of the defining party songs of the early 2010s. For the music industry, however, it also demonstrates how blockbuster hits can continue generating income years after their initial release.

The official music video has surpassed 2.5 billion views on YouTube, while the song continues to attract streams across major music platforms. Unlike physical album sales, streaming allows popular tracks to generate ongoing royalty income whenever listeners press play.

Beyond streaming, songs of this scale often continue earning through radio broadcasts, television appearances, films, advertisements, and public performances. Licensing agreements and performance royalties can provide an additional source of income for rights holders long after a song has fallen out of the charts.

A Career Beyond One Viral Hit

Although 'Party Rock Anthem' became Bennett's signature recording, it represented only one chapter of her career.

She later joined G.R.L., the girl group created as a successor to The Pussycat Dolls, contributing to songs including 'Ugly Heart' and 'Wild Wild Love' with Pitbull. Bennett also appeared on film soundtracks, including Date Night and 21 Jump Street, demonstrating her versatility beyond mainstream pop collaborations.

Following news of her death, G.R.L. described Bennett as someone whose 'beautiful spirit touched so many lives,' while former bandmate Aria Crescendo remembered her as a close friend.

Why Hits Like This Continue Making Money

The streaming era has transformed the economics of music. Instead of relying primarily on album sales, successful songs can remain commercially relevant through continuous digital consumption. Viral rediscovery on social media, playlist placements, and nostalgia-driven listening have helped extend the lifespan of many tracks released more than a decade ago.

Read more Remembering Lauren Bennett: The British Singer Behind 'Party Rock Anthem' Dies at 37, G.R.L. Releases Tribute Remembering Lauren Bennett: The British Singer Behind 'Party Rock Anthem' Dies at 37, G.R.L. Releases Tribute

'Party Rock Anthem' remains a clear example. Its popularity at sporting events, parties, and online videos has kept it part of popular culture, introducing new audiences to the song years after its original success.

For Bennett, that enduring popularity means her voice will continue reaching listeners around the world, ensuring her contribution to one of the biggest songs of the streaming generation remains part of music history.