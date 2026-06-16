Pregnant influencer Bonnie Blue has sparked a fresh row over feminism after releasing two videos in which she calls herself a feminist while mocking the movement and appearing to celebrate a stunt involving strangers urinating on her pregnant body.

The 27‑year‑old Nottinghamshire‑born creator, whose real name is Tia Billinger, shot the clips in the UK before her much‑discussed 'golden baby shower', but they only surfaced online in recent days. In them, she leans into the shock‑driven persona that has made her viral while trying to wrap it in feminist language.

Bonnie has spent the past few weeks at the centre of a rolling online backlash after heavily promoting the 'golden baby shower', which she openly billed as 'disgusting'. The event, which combined baby‑shower games with explicit adult entertainment, drew more than 100 attendees and a blizzard of social media reaction.

Bonnie Blue's 'Face Of Feminism' Videos

The latest clips, both short and frenetic, were reportedly filmed before the 'golden baby shower' but emerged online this month. In them, the pregnant influencer attempts to reclaim the feminist label for herself while doubling down on the extreme content that first propelled her to viral fame.

In the first video, she is surrounded by a crowd of cheering men, some in the distinctive blue ski masks that have become part of her brand. Staring into the camera, she declares: 'I'm a feminist and I'm all about my body, my choice. So, my choice today is to let strangers urinate all over my pregnant body.'

The men roar with approval. The footage does not show the act itself, but there is little doubt about what she is implying, or about what is being sold. She is borrowing the 'my body, my choice' slogan in a way many feminists would see as a warped echo of its original use around reproductive rights, and the clips have sparked another wave of anger and fascination online.

In the second video, Bonnie pivots from asserting control over her body to ridiculing clichés about feminists as unattractive or unclean. 'Women cry because I'm not the face of feminism,' she says, before adding: 'I'm really sorry I don't have hairy armpits and smell.'

A man beside her says that Bonnie 'smells good', prompting her to blow a kiss at the camera. The moment is played for laughs, but the message is clear: if your mental image of a feminist is someone with body hair and no deodorant, she wants you to mock that, not interrogate it.

There is no sign so far that major feminist organisations have issued any formal response to these videos. What is clear, though, is that many viewers have slammed the clips as 'vile' and 'sickening', seeing them as a deliberate twist on what feminism is meant to represent.

From 'Golden Baby Shower' To Escalating Feminism Row

The videos follow Bonnie's heavily hyped 'golden baby shower' earlier this month, an event she herself warned could 'ruin' the softer, family‑friendly image she had been flirting with on some platforms. In the run‑up, she repeatedly described the party as 'disgusting', using revulsion as a sales pitch.

According to the Daily Star, more than 100 people turned up. The day reportedly blended standard baby‑shower games with explicit adult entertainment, a mix that led some followers to assume it was all just a stunt for rage clicks. Only once Bonnie began sharing footage did some critics accept that she had in fact put on that show.

Viewed against that backdrop, her sudden insistence on claiming the word 'feminist' looks deliberate rather than accidental. She is not simply arguing that sex workers can be feminists. She appears to be confronting feminists who have condemned her while cloaking her decisions in the language of choice and empowerment.

There is no independent verification in the supplied material of how much of the baby shower or its surrounding storyline was scripted, exaggerated or edited for effect, so some elements remain unclear.

Bonnie Blue Versus Love Island's Jasmine Muller

The feminism row is not the only dispute Bonnie has been drawn into. The Daily Star also reports that she has aimed fresh criticism at Love Island contestant Jasmine Muller, after the reality star questioned the men who cheer on Bonnie's most extreme stunts.

For context, Jasmine, 27, filmed a TikTok about Bonnie and her career before entering the ITV2 villa. In that video the business owner said Bonnie had every right to do what she wants, but pushed back on how those choices play out in front of a male audience apparently revelling in the shock.

By online standards it was a relatively careful line to walk, backing Bonnie's autonomy while criticising the culture around her. Bonnie's reply was far less measured. According to the Daily Star, she blasted Jasmine as a 'hypocrite' while defending another controversial adult star. The outlet does not include the full wording of that 'brutal takedown', so any extra colour on her phrasing would be unverified.

The pattern is familiar. A would‑be reality star posts a pre‑fame take. The clip resurfaces once they are on national TV and unable to answer back. A seasoned provocateur grabs it as content. And everyone else ends up scrolling, trying to work out who is performing outrage and who actually believes this stuff.

Who Gets To Call Themselves A Feminist?

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Bonnie Blue's gambit throws up a question that online culture keeps circling back to: who gets to claim feminism, and on what terms. There is no central licensing body for the label. If a pregnant adult performer whose latest headline stunt involves strangers and urine wants to call herself a feminist, she can.

Her critics, meanwhile, argue that there is a difference between genuine sexual autonomy and content that appears designed to titillate men while dismissing other women. The reported quotes in these latest videos, where she mocks the idea that feminists have hairy armpits and 'smell', do not suggest solidarity.

The result is an all‑too‑familiar place. Feminism becomes less a movement rooted in material rights and more a branding war fought via 15‑second clips, ski masks and outrage‑bait baby showers. Whether Bonnie Blue is interested in that distinction is another question entirely.