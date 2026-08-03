Actor Geno Segers will no longer join the Broadway cast of Hadestown, just days after being announced for the production, following intense online backlash over resurfaced social media posts.

While the show's producers did not specify why the actor was leaving, the decision came after theatre fans circulated videos in which Segers expressed views on transgender issues.

The controversy has left many readers asking the same question: What did Geno Segers say, and how did it lead to such a swift exit from one of Broadway's biggest musicals?

What Happened to Geno Segers' 'Hadestown' Casting?

The producers of Hadestown announced that Segers and the production had 'mutually agreed' that he would no longer join the Broadway cast.

'The producers of Hadestown and Geno Segers have mutually agreed that Mr Segers will no longer join the Broadway production. Additional casting will be announced shortly,' the production said in a statement.

No further explanation was provided, and the production did not identify a replacement.

Segers was announced on 29 July as the incoming Hades, with performances scheduled to begin on 1 September. He was set to join a new principal cast featuring Amber Iman as Persephone, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice, Kayko as Orpheus and Norbert Leo Butz as Hermes.

The announcement initially generated excitement among theatre fans before attention quickly shifted to Segers' previous online activity.

What Did Geno Segers Say That Sparked the Backlash?

The controversy surrounding Segers began after theatre fans resurfaced several of his previous social media videos shortly after Hadestown announced him as its new Hades.

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According to theatre blog OnStage, the videos, titled 'TRANS FAIRNESS?', 'NO MORE TRANS?' and 'HE... I MEAN SHE BROKE THE RECORD', featured Segers criticising the practice of sharing personal pronouns, arguing against transgender women competing in women's sport, and drawing comparisons between transgender people seeking greater recognition and rights and individuals claiming to identify as animals.

As the clips spread across social media, many Broadway fans criticised the casting, arguing that Segers' previously expressed views conflicted with the inclusive values they associate with the theatre community.

Following the backlash, Segers made his Instagram account private and removed videos from his YouTube channel, although several of the clips have since been reposted online by social media users.

How the Online Reaction Escalated

The controversy gathered pace within days of the casting announcement as theatre fans discussed the resurfaced videos across multiple social media platforms.

Some users urged the production to reconsider its decision to cast Segers, while others questioned whether his previous comments should affect his employment. The debate spread rapidly, increasing scrutiny of both the actor and the production.

Although Hadestown never publicly linked Segers' departure to the online backlash, the timing of the announcement fuelled widespread speculation that the controversy had become a significant issue for the production.

Who Was Geno Segers Set To Play in 'Hadestown'?

Before leaving the production, Segers had been cast as Hades, the ruler of the Underworld in Anaïs Mitchell's Tony Award-winning musical.

The role would have marked another major stage credit for the actor, who previously played Mufasa in Disney's Australian production of The Lion King. His theatre résumé also includes the New York City Center Encores! production of On the Town.

Beyond the stage, Segers is known to television audiences for playing Mason Makoola in Pair of Kings and Chayton Littleton in Banshee.