Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has publicly criticised the White House after one of his songs was used in social media posts featuring President Donald Trump, saying he would never approve his music being used to support the administration.

The dispute began after the White House shared Instagram and TikTok posts showing Trump visiting General Motors' Milford Proving Ground in Michigan, using Kahan's song American Cars as the soundtrack.

Fans quickly alerted Kahan by tagging him in the Instagram comments, prompting the Grammy-nominated musician to respond directly beneath the White House's post.

According to screenshots widely shared online, Kahan wrote, 'Would never approve of my music being used in support of you or this administration.'

At the time of publication, the song remained attached to both White House social media posts. The White House had not publicly responded to Kahan's criticism.

Co-Writer Also Criticised the Post

Kahan's co-writer, Noah Levine, also commented on the White House's Instagram post.

According to screenshots circulated on social media, Levine wrote, "You fat fk this song isn't for you.'

The comment was later deleted, but screenshots continued circulating online and were widely shared by fans discussing the dispute.

Neither Kahan nor Levine suggested that the song reflected support for Trump or his administration.

Instead, Kahan's public response indicated that he objected to his music being used in a political context he did not endorse.

White House Faces Growing Music Backlash

Kahan is not the first major artist to object to the White House using their music. Katy Perry recently said she was 'deeply appalled and angry' after 'Firework' was used in a criticised the White House after her song Firework was used. TikTok video featuring military strike footage.

Kahan joins a growing list of musicians who have publicly objected to their music being used in political messaging associated with Trump or his administration.

Earlier this year, Katy Perry criticised the White House after her song Firework was used. TikTok video.

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande also objected after her song Bye. Bye appeared in a White House social media post showing immigration enforcement activity, describing the footage as 'barbaric' and 'inhumane.'

Other artists who have publicly challenged the use of their music in connection with Trump over the years include Neil Young, Céline Dion, The Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter.

Disputes over politicians using music are not uncommon in the United States. While songs may sometimes be licensed through social media platforms or public performance agreements, artists have frequently objected when their music appears to imply political endorsement.

Several musicians have previously requested that campaigns or government organisations stop using their work after publicly distancing themselves from the associated political message.

Kahan's comments add to that pattern, highlighting the continuing tension between artists seeking to control how their music is presented and political organisations using popular songs in online content.

The White House has not commented publicly on Kahan's objection or indicated whether it intends to remove the posts.