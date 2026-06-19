A false report claiming Lionel Messi's father had died spread rapidly across social media this week, prompting the Messi family to issue a public statement and clarify his condition.

The rumour spread rapidly during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Argentine television host Florencia Peña mistakenly announced Jorge Messi's death live on air before later retracting the claim and apologising.

While the incident sparked concern among fans worldwide, the family confirmed that Jorge Messi is alive and recovering from an undisclosed health issue. The episode has also renewed interest in the man who has played one of the most important roles in Lionel Messi's life and career.

The Man Behind Lionel Messi's Rise

Jorge Horacio Messi, 68, is far more than the father of one of football's greatest players.

Born and raised in Argentina, Jorge worked as a supervisor at a steel factory in Villa Constitución while raising four children with his wife, Celia María Cuccittini. The family lived in Rosario, where young Lionel first developed his passion for football.

Long before the Ballon d'Or awards and World Cup triumphs, Jorge was coaching his son at local club Grandoli and helping nurture a talent that would eventually change football history.

However, Jorge's most influential decision came when Lionel was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency at around 11 years old. The treatment was expensive, and the family struggled to cover the costs.

Determined to help his son continue pursuing football, Jorge arranged a trial with FC Barcelona in 2000.

Barcelona agreed to fund Lionel's medical treatment and development, prompting a life-changing move to Spain. Jorge initially relocated with his son before the rest of the family joined them.

That decision laid the foundation for one of the greatest careers in sporting history.

Lionel Messi's Long-time Agent and Adviser

As Lionel's career exploded, Jorge took on a new role as his son's agent and business manager.

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For more than two decades, he has overseen major contract negotiations, sponsorship deals, and career decisions. He was heavily involved in Lionel's departure from Barcelona, subsequent move to Paris Saint-Germain F.C., and later transfer to Inter Miami CF.

Despite operating behind the scenes, Jorge has remained one of the most influential figures in Messi's professional life, managing what has effectively become a global family business.

Health Concerns Trigger Viral Rumours

The latest attention surrounding Jorge came after reports emerged that he was receiving treatment for an unspecified illness.

During Argentina's World Cup campaign, false claims of his death began circulating online before being repeated on live television. The story quickly spread across social media, with fans getting concerned.

The Messi family later released a statement confirming that Jorge remains under medical supervision and is 'recovering and progressing favourably.'

They also appealed for privacy and urged the public to show 'responsibility, prudence and humanity' when discussing his condition.

A Constant Presence in Messi's Life

Although he rarely seeks the spotlight, Jorge Messi remains one of the most important people in Lionel's world.

From helping secure a future in Barcelona to guiding a record-breaking career, he has been a constant figure throughout every major chapter of his son's journey. Despite the viral rumours, the message from the Messi family is clear: Jorge Messi is alive, recovering, and continuing to receive support from those closest to him.