Global pop phenomenon BTS has officially announced a stunning boycott of the 2027 Grammy Awards in February, opting out of submitting their record-breaking comeback album, ARIRANG, for consideration.

In a synchronised post on Instagram, BTS members, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, denounced regional categorisation. The K-pop group's decision is related to taking a stand against the Recording Academy's newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

The decision, shared by all seven members through identical Instagram stories, has raised questions over whether separating Asian artists into a dedicated category promotes recognition or reinforces division.

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The group said their music should be judged on equal footing with artists worldwide rather than being grouped by geography or language. Their announcement comes despite huge expectations that their album ARIRANG, one of the year's biggest-selling albums, would have been a leading contender under the new category.

BTS Explain Why They Are Walking Away

In their joint statement, the members expressed that they hoped music could be appreciated without being defined by where it comes from or the language in which it is performed. While acknowledging that the Recording Academy may have intended to broaden recognition for Asian artists, BTS said they believed the new award risked placing unnecessary boundaries around music that already reaches audiences across the globe.

'We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year,' the announcement on the band's members read. 'I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language.'

BTS has spent years seeking Grammy recognition, earning multiple nominations while helping bring K-pop into the mainstream music industry. Rather than competing in a category created specifically for Asian acts, the band has indicated they would prefer their work to be considered alongside all other pop releases.

The group has accumulated five Grammy nominations since 2021, and all seven members have held voting status within the Recording Academy since 2019. In 2021, they became the first K-Pop group to be nominated at the Grammys for their song Dynamite.

Their nominations are Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Dynamite in 2021, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Butter in 2022, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (with Coldplay) for My Universe, and Best Music Video for Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) and Album of the Year in 2023.

Industry Reaction and Precedent for Institutional Boycotts

Music critic Lim Hee-yun said BTS' decision reflects the group's unique position in the global music industry. While BTS have achieved major commercial success worldwide,

Lim noted that their relationship with the US mainstream market remains complicated, with global popularity not always translating into full recognition from traditional institutions, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

'The announcement could be seen as a challenge to the Grammys' conservative stance,' Lim said, indicating that criticism over award categories isn't new to the academy. 'When an artist with BTS's social influence argues, 'do not confine us to an Asian pop category,' and that message gains widespread traction, the Grammys could end up moving in a more inclusive direction,' Lim added.

Other industry observers have pointed to the significance of BTS rejecting consideration in the newly created Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. This has raised questions about whether separate regional awards help expand recognition for artists or risk limiting global acts by placing them into narrower classifications.

As BTS continues their massive ARIRANG World Tour, their firm refusal to accept geographic partitioning sets a powerful new standard for global artistic equality.