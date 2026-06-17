Recent budget cuts under the Trump administration left approximately 770,000 children without vital food assistance, and that number is expected to rise, according to First Focus on Children. The sweeping policy changes in H.R. 1 have disrupted the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and stripped essential nutritional aid from vulnerable households.

In response, advocates are petitioning Congress to intervene. These organisations are demanding immediate legislative action to halt impending cost shifts, which they argue threaten to dismantle the food security net.

Why Red Tape Is Knocking Families Off SNAP

Read more House Bill Advances Up to 75% Cut to WIC Food Benefits, Threatens Millions of Children and Breastfeeding Mothers House Bill Advances Up to 75% Cut to WIC Food Benefits, Threatens Millions of Children and Breastfeeding Mothers

Data compiled by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) reveals the impact of recent legislative changes. Their research confirms that more than 700,000 minors in 12 reporting states were removed from SNAP after H.R. 1 was enacted.

Because this sample covers only part of the country, the CBPP estimates the national total of removed children could approach 1 million. New bureaucratic hurdles introduced by the policies have created bottlenecks, leaving state governments struggling to process claims.

Cuts, Cost Shifts And Strain On State Agencies

To address the fallout, a coalition including the American Academy of Pediatrics, MomsRising and Zero to Three sent a letter to the Senate agriculture committee on 18 June. They asked lawmakers to extend a two-year delay in administrative cost shifts nationwide.

At present, this grace period has only been granted to nine states and the District of Columbia. If Congress does not pass an extension, the remaining states will have to absorb large administrative costs later this year.

'Children's participation in SNAP isn't dropping because the economy is stronger or because hunger has disappeared or because 700,000 kids had all been secretly defrauding the government,' First Focus on Children Senior Vice President of Economic Security Chad Bolt stated. 'They are losing access to nutritious food because states are struggling to administer the sweeping policy changes and new bureaucratic burdens imposed by H.R. 1 while also absorbing gigantic reductions in federal funding.'

He emphasised the legislative responsibility. 'Congress created this calamity and Congress has an obligation to fix it.'

Families Skipping Meals To Keep Children Fed

'By the end of last year, 53% of families with infants and toddlers across the country reported mounting hardship paying for essentials, including food,' Matthew Melmed, Executive Director of ZERO TO THREE, observed. 'We've heard parents say that they are cutting back on food to ensure their children are getting enough.'

Advocates argue the government should change course. 'We should be investing in nutrition assistance for struggling families, not making it harder for them to afford food,' Melmed concluded.

New data reveals over 770,000 children have lost their SNAP benefits due to Trump's budget cuts. pic.twitter.com/MlU9Qpy1jD — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 17, 2026

How Nutrition Support Shapes Children's Futures

Medical experts are warning about the long-term risks. 'Pediatricians know first-hand that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a critical tool in helping children thrive, which is why we are deeply concerned by the number of children who have already lost access to this vital program,' American Academy of Pediatrics President Andrew D. Racine, MD, PhD, FAAP, explained.

'Far too many children in the United States are currently living in families facing food insecurity.' Racine noted that proper nutrition is paramount. 'Better nutrition leads to better health outcomes, and by staving off hunger, SNAP allows children to focus on learning in school and developing into healthy adults.'

He issued a warning. 'Congress must act urgently to safeguard this program and delay the looming cost shift to states, which would have devastating consequences for the millions of children who rely on SNAP.'

Advocacy groups say the situation requires prompt action. Organisers are monitoring developments and pressing legislators to act before state budgets face longer-term pressure.