From reboot announcements to endless sequels, many viewers online are starting to ask the same question: has Hollywood officially run out of ideas?

Across TikTok, Reddit and X, fans have been debating the growing number of remakes, spin-offs and sequels dominating both cinemas and streaming platforms, with many saying studios are relying too heavily on nostalgia instead of creating original stories.

The conversation comes as several classic films and series are once again getting new adaptations, sequels or revivals in 2026 and 2027.

From Pride and Prejudice to Buffy: Nostalgia Keeps Returning

One of the biggest online discussions recently surrounded the new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, alongside fresh attention around new Sense and Sensibility projects reportedly in development.

Meanwhile, reboots and continuations continue stacking up across television and film franchises.

Upcoming and released nostalgia-led releases include:

Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival

Practical Magic 2

Shrek 5

The Princess Diaries 3

Toy Story 5

Harry Potter

Frozen 3

Supergirl

Minions 3

These future releases follow many others, such as The Devil Wears Prada 2, which was released this month, and Freakier Friday, which was released last year.

Online, many viewers say it feels like every major studio is revisiting the same franchises instead of taking risks on original concepts.

On Reddit, users debated whether audiences themselves are partly responsible for Hollywood's obsession with nostalgia.

One user (Possible-Exam9411) wrote:

'Is Hollywood actually running out of ideas or are we just addicted to familiarity?'

Others argued studios are simply 'playing safe' financially, while some defended remakes entirely, pointing out that audiences continue showing up for them at the box office.

Amanda Seyfried Speaks Out On Sequel Fatigue

The conversation has also reached Hollywood stars themselves.

Speaking to People last year, Amanda Seyfried admitted she feels there is 'sequel fatigue' in Hollywood, saying many follow-up projects are made because studios know audiences are already invested in familiar franchises.

The actress also said sequels are often made 'just for money,' while admitting she would still return for a third Mamma Mia! film 'in a heartbeat.'

Her statement highlights that viewers still often return to familiar stories because they already have an emotional connection to them, especially during stressful times and uncertain periods.

Her comments came as discussions around sequels and comfort-watch entertainment continue growing online, particularly among Gen Z audiences rediscovering older films and series for the first time.

Some Fans Remain Divided Over Hollywood's Nostalgia Era

While some viewers criticise the lack of originality, others admit they are still excited for many of the upcoming releases.

Classic franchises continue generating huge engagement online, with edits, fancasts and reaction videos regularly going viral across TikTok and Instagram.

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According to The Guardian, Hollywood's increasing reliance on reboots and familiar intellectual property reflects studios trying to minimise financial risks in an increasingly competitive streaming era.

Meanwhile, Gareth Edwards admitted he leaned into nostalgia while working on the latest Jurassic World Rebirth film, saying: 'I was trying to make it feel nostalgic.'

Still, many viewers say they miss when new cult classics were being created instead of constantly revived.

Across TikTok and Reddit, reactions remain divided. While some users say 'originality has been dead for years,' others argue there are still plenty of original films being made, audiences are just not supporting them in cinemas.

And despite all the backlash, some fans still admit the same thing: they will probably watch the reboots anyway.