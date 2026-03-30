Carnival Cruise has been urged to sponsor a couple's engagement after some of its waiters accidentally announced a proposal before it had taken place. The incident happened years ago, but the couple's video went viral recently after they shared it on TikTok.

Amanda Bratton and her then-boyfriend, Gary Bratton III, were on board the Carnival Breeze with their loved ones when a waiter approached their table with a slice of cake and led the other staff in singing 'Happy Engagement' to the couple, before Gary had proposed.

A Not-So-Ruined Proposal

The now-viral TikTok video shows Amanda with a surprised look on her face, while Gary's expression revealed that he knew his plans had been pre-empted. His now-wife later described him as having a stern look on his face the entire time. Amanda could be seen mouthing the word 'what?' before telling the waiters that she was not yet engaged. All their loved ones who were present were equally shocked by what had unfolded.

Speaking to an interview outlet, Amanda reflected on the moment and said the waiters had likely been informed that a proposal would take place at their table, but had not been told it had not yet happened.

@mandy_bratton That time @carnival celebrated our engagement before he proposed! Ah, good times! Best story all these years later! ♬ original sound - mandy_bratton

'I think the wait staff was just trying to make it special, but he had no idea why they just randomly decided to sing and bring cake before he proposed,' Amanda said. 'He bought the ring from the jeweller on board, and the cake and song were all added.'

The moment came as such a shock that Gary forgot to put the engagement ring on Amanda's finger even after she said yes. 'I was just so confused. I thought they had the wrong table, so I felt bad for the person that should have gotten it. Then all I could do was laugh,' she said.

Why Post the Video Now?

Several years have passed since the incident, and Amanda and Gary are now happily married. Amanda said she decided to upload the video on TikTok because it holds such special memories for them and she wanted to share it with others. The response was significant, with some viewers urging Carnival Cruise to sponsor the couple's engagement, given that the planned moment had been unintentionally pre-empted. Others said the mishap only made the engagement more memorable.

A User Questions the Timeline

At least one viewer pointed out the exact moment in the video when the waiter handed Gary the paper bag containing the engagement ring, questioning whether the sequence had been planned all along.

'Ok wait. The waiter handed him the bag with the ring in it. Was this the plan the whole time?!' the user wrote.

Another commenter offered an explanation: 'He bought the ring from the jeweller on board and they were supposed to deliver it during dinner. The cake and song were all added. I think the wait staff was trying to make it special, but he was definitely surprised. We still laugh about the whole thing!'

The Brattons' video has since reached over 2 million views on TikTok.