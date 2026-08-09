Carson Peters-Berger, 18, is now expected to avoid the November jury trial in the Lily Peters case after prosecutors set a resolution hearing for 26 August, a key step in the prosecution over the 2022 death of his 10-year-old cousin in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

The case has remained in adult court even though Peters-Berger was 14 when he was charged, after a judge and the Wisconsin Court of Appeals rejected a request to transfer proceedings to the juvenile system. That decision means he faces penalties unavailable under juvenile jurisdiction, including a possible life sentence if convicted of the homicide charge.

Carson Peters-Berger Resolution Hearing

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the resolution hearing meant the November trial would not go ahead. The prosecutor did not publicly disclose whether the parties had reached a plea agreement or what outcome the hearing would address.

Peters-Berger's lawyer Michael Cohen gave a more cautious account, saying the hearing would 'address issues in the case that will determine whether there will be a trial'. The differing statements mean the precise terms of any proposed resolution remain undisclosed, according to reporting on the case.

Peters-Berger is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and sexual assault of a child under 13. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

He has pleaded not guilty and has been held on a $1 million cash bond, equivalent to about £873,900. Online court records relating to the anticipated resolution have been sealed by Chippewa County Circuit Judge Steven Gibbs.

How Lily Peters' Death Was Investigated

Lily Peters was reported missing in April 2022 after she did not return home from her aunt's residence in Chippewa Falls. Her body was found near a walking trail the following morning after residents and law-enforcement officers joined the search.

MISSING CHILD: Ten-year-old Lily Peters was reported missing last night in Chippewa Falls. Her bike was found after dark near her aunt’s home near the walking trail. https://t.co/VSrzSXeJaR — WMTV 15 News (@wmtv15news) April 25, 2022

Prosecutors allege that Peters-Berger planned the attack before leaving the house with Lily. The allegation has not been tested at trial, and no court has determined his guilt.

Peters-Berger's lawyers sought a reverse waiver, asking for his case to be moved from adult criminal court to juvenile proceedings. They argued that his age, personal circumstances and mental-health needs supported treatment in a juvenile facility.

The defence proposal would have limited custody to 10 years, with Peters-Berger released at 25. His lawyers argued that a life sentence would be punishment rather than rehabilitation for a defendant who was 14 when charged.

Why the Case Stayed in Adult Court

Gibbs rejected the request, saying possible 10-year confinement, sex-offender registration and potential later exposure to adult proceedings would not be 'punishment enough for the defendant'. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals later upheld the ruling that kept the prosecution in adult court.

The legal decision left Peters-Berger facing a possible life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide. It also meant the case would continue through the adult criminal justice process rather than the confidential juvenile system.

What Happens Next in the Case

A judge had earlier ordered that any jury be selected from outside Chippewa County after defence lawyers raised concerns about local publicity. The jury-selection plan may now be unnecessary if the 26 August hearing resolves the case without a trial.

No plea, sentence or final outcome has been announced. The hearing is expected to provide the next public indication of how the Lily Peters case will proceed.