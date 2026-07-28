Fresh testimony in the murder case against David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, has divided public opinion after investigators presented evidence suggesting members of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez's family were aware of her relationship with the musician before her death.

The disclosures, made during Burke's preliminary hearing in Los Angeles, sparked widespread debate over the extent of the family's knowledge.

While some social media users accused the teenager's parents of having 'failed her' by allowing the relationship to continue, others argued Burke remains solely responsible as the only person charged in connection with the teenager's death.

Parents Knew About Her Relationship With D4vd

Los Angeles Police Department Detective Corey Farell testified that Burke's relationship with Hernandez 'was no secret' during the preliminary hearing.

According to evidence presented in court, the 14-year-old's parents signed a notarised travel consent form allowing her to travel to London with Burke in 2024.

D4vd and Celeste Rivas Hernandez's respective parents knew about their relationship, according to LAPD Detective Corey Farrell. D4vd attended church with Celeste’s family in addition to her parents giving her permission to travel to London with the singer. pic.twitter.com/hJ7mrhWZf0 — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) July 27, 2026

Defence attorney Blair Berk also said Hernandez's adult sister knew the pair were together during a trip to Las Vegas, where text messages indicated they planned to stay at the Trump International Hotel.

The court also heard Hernandez was filmed sitting with Burke's family in a VIP box during a concert at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood.

Read more Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family 'Horrified' as D4vd's Lawyers 'Blame' the Teen for Her Death Celeste Rivas Hernandez's Family 'Horrified' as D4vd's Lawyers 'Blame' the Teen for Her Death

While living with her aunt in Los Angeles, Burke reportedly collected her from the home for dates and joined members of her family on a visit to Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Berk further told the court that Hernandez and Burke attended church with members of her family on multiple occasions.

Farell said investigators had no direct evidence those visits took place but acknowledged text messages discussing plans to attend services.

Hernandez's parents have repeatedly declined to comment publicly on the case.

Their attorney has also declined to answer questions about what they knew regarding the relationship.

Internet Reacts To Court Testimony

The testimony quickly prompted debate across social media, with many users questioning whether Hernandez had been adequately protected after details from the hearing became public.

One widely shared comment read: 'Her parents. Failed her.'

Another wrote: 'Always wondered how much they knew. So disappointing.'

Others argued the focus should remain on Burke.

One user wrote: 'It's one thing to say both parties are to blame... but is it not insane to blame Celeste's parents more than David himself?'

Another commented: 'David committed this crime... I certainly don't think they protected their child in the very basic way they should have.'

The discussion reflected a clear divide, with many maintaining that, regardless of the family's actions, Burke remains the only person facing criminal charges.

D4vd Ordered To Stand Trial for Celeste's Murder

Burke has been ordered to stand trial after the court ruled there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

He faces charges including murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

Prosecutors allege Burke killed Hernandez after she threatened to expose their relationship before concealing her body inside a Tesla, where her severely decomposed remains were discovered on 8 September 2025 after authorities impounded the vehicle.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody without bail.

The evidence presented during the preliminary hearing will now form part of the prosecution's case as it proceeds to trial.