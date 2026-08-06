As 21-year-old Desmond Carter, one of the three men charged in the rape case of Madison Brooks, is set to go on trial on 7 August, the defence made a bizarre request to ban the suspect's supporters from wearing pink to the trial.

Carter's lawyers argue that supporters of the victim have been consistently wearing shades of pink to court, a nod to Brooks' favourite colour, which could sway the judges.

Madison Brooks is an LSU sophomore who was allegedly sexually assaulted in January 2023 by Carter, Kaivon Washington and Casen Carver. After being let out of the car, Brooks was accidentally struck by another vehicle, leading to her death.

Seeing Red Over Pink

Carter's defence team further stated that the movement creates a 'carnival atmosphere.'

The defendant's attorney, Caitlin Fowlkes, filed a 'Motion to Prohibit Prejudicial or Intimidating Spectator Displays.'

She also pointed out that social media posts circulating online encouraging people to wear pink in court proceedings could take away her client's rights to a fair trial.

Read more Reddit Calls for Stricter Sentencing After Grandmother Who Beat Cancer Twice Dies From Repeat Offender's Punch Reddit Calls for Stricter Sentencing After Grandmother Who Beat Cancer Twice Dies From Repeat Offender's Punch

To support their motion, the defence cited the 1966 case of Sheppard v Maxwell, concerning trial publicity, and the 1965 case of Estes v Texas. Both cases were heavily televised, which the defence has argued to have tainted their respective juries.

The prosecution has since dismissed the request outright, branding it an 'absurd exaggeration' of the law.

Prosecutor Sonya Cardia-Porter said that the supporters are just silent and passive spectators who just happen to wear a particular colour, and that the jury should be advised to disregard the spectators' attire.

Meanwhile, Brooks' mother, Ashley Baustert, has called the proposed ban 'heartbreaking,' adding that the colour is about Madison and not a protest to sway the judges in any way.

Recapping the Events of Brooks' Death

Madison Kennedy Brooks was 19 years old when the attack and her eventual death occurred in the early hours of 15 January 2023. She had been drinking at a bar she was working at in East Baton Rouge, where she left with a group of men.

Prosecutors allege that Brooks was sexually assaulted in the vehicle before being left on or near Burbank Drive. The 19-year-old wandered into traffic when she was killed after being hit by a passing car.

Carter, who was 17 at the time but is being tried as an adult, faces charges of first- and third-degree rape; a conviction on the more serious charge carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without parole.

Two other men, Kaivon Washington and Casen Carver, also face charges over the alleged assault.

Loved Ones Remember Madison

Ashley Baustert has since set up the Madison Brooks Foundation. It was formed to provide financial help to those in need, advocate for the safety of young adults, and spread awareness for organ donation, since Madison donated her heart and kidneys after her death.

On the page, the 19-year-old was described as a 'beloved daughter, sister and friend,' and as someone who 'extended kindness to those around her and will be painfully missed by many.'

'Madi lived her life to the fullest and enjoyed the simple pleasures of beach days with friends, shopping with her mother and Friday night football games as a cheerleader,' the foundation stated.