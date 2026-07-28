On Monday, 27 July, a Massachusetts jury in a Plymouth County courtroom heard two starkly different accounts of why Lindsay Clanc, 35, murdered her three children.

Defence lawyer Kevin Reddington argued the tragedy was caused by postpartum mental illness, while prosecutors alleged the killings were planned.

The 35-year-old mother admitted to using exercise bands to strangle her children: Cora, five, Dawson, three, and eight-month-old Callan.

Afterwards, she cut herself with a knife and jumped from a second-storey window in a failed attempt to end her own life, leaving her paralysed.

'Plagued With Suicidal Thoughts'

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According to defence attorney Kevin Reddington, Clancy had been struggling with postpartum mental health issues for months after giving birth to her third child, Callan.

Court documents supported this account, describing her as becoming manic, unable to sleep and gripped by thoughts of harming herself.

She allegedly sought treatment from multiple healthcare providers and was prescribed medications that did not help.

'This is a woman who was suffering from psychosis at the time she went down to that basement,' he said.

The defence is expected to argue that Clancy was a loving mother who was 'plagued with suicidal thoughts.'

'She's living her own hell,' he said. 'She knows what happened with those kids.'

'A Very Specific Goal: To Kill'

Assistant District Attorney Shanan Buckingham acknowledged Clancy's mental health disorders but argued the key issue was whether she knew killing her children was wrong and chose to do it anyway.

'This is not a public debate about women's mental health and how the medical system treats women,' she added.

Buckingham told the jury that the evidence indicated Clancy deliberately sent her husband, Patrick, to collect a food order.

She allegedly calculated how long it would take him to return so that she could, according to prosecutors, accomplish 'a very specific goal: to kill.'

The prosecutor also described Clancy as a woman who no longer liked the life she thought she wanted.

'When she saw the opportunity to escape, she made the selfish choice to take it and to take Cora, Dawson, and Callan first before attempting to take her own life,' Buckingham said.

Husband Speaks on Trial

Patrick Clancy, who is now divorced from Lindsay, was called as the first witness in the trial.

He testified that his former wife appeared 'normal' when he left to collect the food order.

'I came upstairs, I took Callan for a minute, and I rocked him by my knees, kissed Cora on the head, and I said I'll be right back,' he told the court while recounting the events.

Upon returning, Patrick discovered the 35-year-old in their back garden and called 911.

He then went into the basement after emergency responders arrived, where he discovered the bodies of their three children.

Lindsay Clancy's trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, with testimony from opposing psychiatric and medical experts on postpartum psychosis.

Jurors will ultimately decide whether Clancy understood the nature of her actions at the time of the killings. If convicted, Clancy faces a mandatory life sentence. She is currently being held at Tewksbury Hospital.