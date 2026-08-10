David Warrington will leave the White House on 1 September, just months before the 2026 midterm elections, ending the tenure of one of Donald Trump's closest legal advisers.

Trump announced that White House counsel Warrington would step down a and return to the private sector, with Will Scharf set to take over the role. The president offered plenty of praise for Warrington, calling his work 'outstanding'. But he did not explain the timing of the departure.

That unanswered question is hard to ignore. Warrington has not been an ordinary White House lawyer. He has been deeply involved in some of the most consequential legal and constitutional questions of Trump's second term.

Trump's Own Top Lawyer David Warrington

Just Quietly Bailed, No Real Explanation, Right Before The Midterms, And Even Trump Had To Publicly Thank Him On The Way Out Like Nothing's Wrong. The Guy Who Helped Him Deploy Troops Into American Cities And Hand Himself A $400 Million Jet… pic.twitter.com/csItZT6IgQ — Carlos Perez (@CarlosP95095856) August 10, 2026

The Lawyer Who Looked for a Way

Chris LaCivita, Trump's campaign manager, offered perhaps the most revealing description of Warrington's approach. Speaking to The New York Times last year, LaCivita said Warrington 'doesn't lead with the answer, No.' Instead, he said, the lawyer's instinct was, 'Let's figure out what is in the art of the possible.'

That philosophy helps explain Warrington's influence inside the administration. The 58-year-old lawyer was previously Trump's personal attorney and worked on his presidential campaign before becoming White House counsel. He advised the president as the administration pushed aggressive positions on emergency powers, immigration enforcement, tariffs and the deployment of troops to US cities.

His importance extended beyond domestic policy. Warrington was also part of the small group of advisers who met with Trump in the days before the president decided to launch military action against Iran.

Scharf, the White House staff secretary, is selected to replace David Warrington, a personal attorney for the president.. https://t.co/MzHSG4gBSd — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 9, 2026

The $400 Million (£295.7 Million) Qatar Jet

One of the most explosive controversies linked to Warrington involved a $400 million (£295.7 million) Boeing 747 offered by Qatar to the US government.

In May last year, Warrington and then-Attorney General Pam Bondi concluded that accepting the aircraft was legally permissible. They reasoned that the plane would go to the Air Force and eventually be transferred to Trump's presidential library foundation, rather than simply becoming Trump's personal property.

They also determined that the arrangement did not constitute a bribe because the gift was not contingent on an official act. The decision nevertheless triggered fierce constitutional and ethical questions because the Foreign Emoluments Clause restricts federal officials from accepting gifts or benefits from foreign states without congressional consent.

The episode became a vivid example of the kind of legal terrain Warrington was helping the administration navigate, testing the limits of presidential authority and exploring how far Trump could go.

TRUMP: Announces Will Scharf will become White House counsel September 1, replacing David Warrington, who will enter the private sector pic.twitter.com/tvGdBA57Vg — Trump Truths (@trumptruthsbot) August 9, 2026

Trump's Legal Strategy Faces a Change

That makes Warrington's departure more significant than a routine personnel reshuffle. Trump's second term has been marked by repeated battles over the scope of executive power, from immigration and tariffs to emergency authority and military deployments. His lawyers have often found themselves defending sweeping presidential actions against challenges in federal court.

Now, with the midterms approaching, the person sitting in the White House counsel's office is changing. There is no public evidence that Warrington's departure resulted from a disagreement with Trump, the Qatar controversy or any other specific dispute. Trump simply said Warrington was moving to the private sector. For now, the reason remains unknown.

Will Scharf Takes Over

Trump has chosen Will Scharf, 40, as his next White House counsel. Like Warrington, Scharf has represented Trump personally. Trump highlighted his work on cases that reached the Supreme Court, as well as his education at Princeton and Harvard.

Scharf also has a particularly interesting connection to Trump's Washington ambitions. Before taking on the White House counsel role, he chaired the National Capital Planning Commission, which oversees major projects in the capital. The commission approved Trump's proposed $400 million (£295.7 million) White House ballroom and a $100 million (£73.9 million) Triumphal Arch.

Scharf is also known in Washington as the 'folder guy', a nickname earned from his role in handing Trump folders containing executive orders during signing ceremonies. His appointment therefore puts another trusted Trump lawyer at the centre of an administration facing major legal and political battles.

Why the Timing Matters

Warrington leaves behind a White House where the legal adviser has often been central to determining what the president can and cannot do. His reported instinct was not to begin with 'No', but to ask what was possible.

Now that lawyer is leaving just months before voters head to the polls, while Trump continues to push the boundaries of executive power and confront legal challenges on multiple fronts. Trump has praised Warrington but has not explained why he is going. And that leaves the most intriguing question hanging over this White House shake-up: why is the lawyer who helped Trump find the limits of 'what is possible' walking away now?