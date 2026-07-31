An otherwise routine Oval Office press briefing took an unexpected turn after White House aides suddenly ushered reporters out of the room while President Donald Trump was still speaking.

The abrupt ending immediately fuelled speculation online, particularly after Trump's series of confusing remarks on foreign policy and domestic issues had already attracted widespread attention. While no official explanation was given for the swift conclusion, the unusual scene became one of the most talked about political moments of the day.

Trump's Answers Raise Fresh Questions During Briefing

Trump spent much of the briefing responding to questions about Iran, Ukraine and other international issues, but several of his responses quickly drew attention.

When asked about Iran, the president insisted there was little threat to the United States despite suggesting military action remained possible.

'We're going to hit them very hard. I mean, I can actually say that because there's very little they can do about it.'

The remarks surprised observers because Trump also described the conflict as effectively over, despite simultaneously discussing possible future strikes.

Questions then shifted to Ukraine following his recent meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump repeated his long standing desire to end the conflict while offering few details about how that might happen.

'I get along with President Putin. I get along with President Zelensky and like I told him, I want to end the war.'

His comments came after earlier campaign promises that the conflict could be resolved quickly, a pledge that has yet to materialise.

Several Remarks Quickly Became the Focus

The briefing continued with a series of comments that immediately spread across social media. While discussing improvements around Washington, Trump unexpectedly compared grass to people.

'Grass is like human beings. Grass is a life also.'

He also criticised wind energy, arguing that countries relying on wind farms were struggling economically.

'Any time you see windmills, you see a failing country.'

Later, Trump moved to aviation infrastructure, claiming ageing air traffic control towers were 'literally falling down' while outlining plans to modernise the country's aviation system.

The podcast challenged several of those claims, arguing there was no publicly available evidence showing control towers collapsing or widespread failures matching the president's description.

Host David Pakman also described one lengthy answer about airports as 'a really bizarre and demented word salad', suggesting parts of the president's response lacked a clear train of thought.

Reporters Suddenly Escorted From the Oval Office

After Trump answered another question, aides quickly thanked members of the press before directing them to leave the Oval Office without explanation.

Video from the briefing showed staff repeatedly saying, 'Thank you very much, everybody', while reporters were escorted from the room.

The unexpected ending immediately prompted speculation across social media about why the briefing had concluded so abruptly.

The podcast claimed aides appeared eager to end the appearance after noticing Trump struggling during portions of the exchange, although no official evidence was presented to support that interpretation.

It also referenced online rumours surrounding the incident but acknowledged there was no evidence supporting those claims.

The White House has not publicly stated why reporters were removed earlier than expected.