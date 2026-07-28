Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp has attracted renewed public attention after appearing alongside the US president during several recent public engagements, prompting fresh discussion about her influential role within his inner circle.

Harp, often referred to as Trump's 'human printer' because of reports that she regularly provides him with printed news articles and briefing materials, was again seen accompanying the president during his visit to Michigan on 27 July.

Her increasingly visible presence follows renewed interest generated by the book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, which examines the dynamics inside Trump's political operation and describes Harp as one of his closest aides.

Natalie Harp's Prominent Role Around Trump

Harp has worked closely with Trump since his 2024 presidential campaign and is frequently seen travelling with him, boarding aircraft, attending meetings and accompanying him during public appearances.

Video shared by political commentator Aaron Rupar on 27 July showed Harp disembarking Marine One shortly after Trump before joining him on Air Force One ahead of the Michigan visit.

Her regular presence has become increasingly noticeable because relatively few political aides maintain such consistent proximity to a sitting president across both official and informal settings.

According to Regime Change, Harp attends many of Trump's meetings and is involved in ensuring he receives printed information and selected media coverage throughout the day.

The book also describes Harp as one of the president's most trusted aides, although many of its accounts are based on reporting from unnamed sources and have not been independently verified.

New Book Details Close Working Relationship

The book alleges that Harp occasionally left handwritten notes for Trump expressing support and loyalty.

According to its authors, one note reportedly read, 'You are all that matters to me.'

The authors also claim Trump privately remarked that Harp 'will never leave me.' Those accounts originate from the book's reporting and have not been independently verified by IBTimes UK.

Neither the White House nor Harp has publicly commented on those specific claims. Political journalists have also previously highlighted Harp's unusually visible role.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, discussing the reporting behind Regime Change, described Harp as 'ever-present,' saying she frequently accompanied Trump not only during official engagements but also while he played golf and travelled between events.

Such access is unusual even by White House standards and has prompted interest in how information reaches the president through his closest advisers.

Online Speculation Lacks Evidence

Harp's high-profile visibility has also fuelled discussion across social media platforms, where users have circulated a range of claims about her responsibilities.

Some posts have described her as acting as a gatekeeper for information reaching Trump, while others have promoted unsupported theories about the president's health and attached mocking labels to Harp.

There is no publicly available evidence supporting those health-related claims, and neither the White House nor Trump's representatives have indicated that Harp performs any medical or caregiving role.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified the social media allegations, which should be treated as unsubstantiated online speculation.

The discussion intensified after several widely shared videos and photographs showed Harp accompanying Trump during recent appearances, including his return to the White House following a golf outing and his trip to Michigan.

While those images prompted extensive commentary online, they do not themselves establish the accuracy of the claims circulating on social media.

Trusted Advisers Often Draw Public Scrutiny

Senior political aides who enjoy unusual access to presidents have historically attracted significant public attention because of their perceived influence over decision-making and communications.

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Harp's role appears consistent with that pattern, particularly given her responsibility for preparing printed materials and maintaining close day-to-day contact with Trump.

Although online speculation has focused on unverified theories, the documented aspect of Harp's position is her longstanding role as one of the president's closest communications aides.

As Trump continues making frequent public appearances, Harp's visibility is likely to remain a subject of political interest.

However, beyond her established communications responsibilities and the accounts published in Regime Change, there is no verified evidence supporting the broader claims circulating online about her role or the president's health.