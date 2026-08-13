Karoline Leavitt will leave the White House weeks after returning from maternity leave, creating a high-profile vacancy in Donald Trump's communications team months before the US midterm elections.

Trump announced that the 28-year-old press secretary would step down at the end of August to spend more time with her family. No successor was immediately named, leaving questions over who will become the administration's next public face.

However, Leavitt is not cutting ties with Trump. She will remain one of his outside advisers and is expected to continue defending his agenda beyond the White House gates.

Why Is Karoline Leavitt Leaving?

Leavitt described her departure as a 'bittersweet decision' driven by the difficulty of balancing motherhood with one of Washington's most demanding jobs.

She gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Viviana, in May and recently returned to the briefing room following maternity leave. Leavitt and her husband, property developer Nicholas Riccio, also have a young son.

Trump called her one of his most trusted aides and praised her performance as press secretary. His announcement did not suggest that she had been forced out or that the two had fallen out.

Instead, Leavitt's move into an external advisory position means she could retain considerable political influence without facing the relentless schedule of a senior White House role.

Her departure date also gives the administration several weeks to select a replacement and manage the transition.

Who Could Replace Her?

Trump has not confirmed who will take control of the White House podium after Leavitt leaves.

Several names have surfaced in early speculation, including White House communications director Steven Cheung and Trump lawyer Alina Habba. Conservative media figures and former campaign officials have also been mentioned.

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None has been officially confirmed as a candidate.

Trump could choose an established television personality capable of handling confrontational briefings or promote someone already working inside his communications operation.

He may also temporarily rely on senior officials to conduct briefings while searching for a permanent replacement. Trump frequently speaks directly to reporters, reducing his reliance on traditional daily press conferences.

The identity of Leavitt's successor could reveal whether the administration intends to continue her aggressive media strategy or adopt a different approach before the midterm elections.

Leavitt Reshaped the White House Briefing Room

Leavitt became the youngest White House press secretary in US history when Trump returned to office in January 2025.

A forceful defender of the president, she frequently clashed with journalists and accused major news organisations of misleading the public about the administration.

Her team expanded access for podcasters, social-media personalities and other non-traditional media figures. A rotating seat was introduced in the briefing room to provide access to outlets that previously struggled to secure credentials.

Supporters argued that the changes opened the White House to emerging platforms and audiences. Critics said the administration was attempting to weaken independent scrutiny by prioritising sympathetic voices.

Leavitt also conducted fewer formal briefings than many previous press secretaries, partly because Trump regularly answered questions himself during appearances and departures.

Is This Really a White House Exit?

Although Leavitt will no longer hold an official government position, her new role keeps her firmly within Trump's political circle.

As an outside communications adviser, she will be able to promote the president and Republican candidates without the same restrictions and daily responsibilities attached to White House employment.

That could make her particularly useful during the approaching midterm campaign, when Trump is expected to become the party's most prominent national surrogate.

Leavitt's departure therefore appears less like a complete separation and more like a change in how she works for Trump. The immediate uncertainty is who will inherit her podium and whether that person can command the same attention.