Kim Kardashian's high-profile romance with Lewis Hamilton has collided with the tight‑knit Formula One paddock, with tensions reportedly flaring among drivers' partners at recent grands prix in Monaco and Barcelona as some WAGs complain the reality star is 'snooty and fake.'

For starters, Kim Kardashian only formally confirmed her relationship with Hamilton in recent weeks, despite reports that the pair have been dating since the start of the year. The 45‑year‑old Kardashians star has suddenly become a regular presence trackside, dropping into one of the most insular sporting bubbles on the planet and, according to unnamed insiders, discovering that not everyone is thrilled to see her there.

Read more Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence on Secret Kim Kardashian Romance, Reveals She Supports Him Every Day Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence on Secret Kim Kardashian Romance, Reveals She Supports Him Every Day

Kim Kardashian Romance Upsets F1 WAGs' Careful Ecosystem

'She's not mixing well with the other wives and girlfriends. They find her snooty and fake!' an unnamed source claimed. That alleged froideur has become a running subplot to Hamilton's upswing in form, with the Ferrari driver, 45, finishing second in Monte Carlo on Sunday 7 June and blowing a kiss towards Kardashian from the podium.

It was Hamilton's third podium of the 2026 season after a difficult 2025 campaign in which he could do no better than fourth overall. His runner‑up result in Monaco also moved him up to second in the Drivers' Championship standings, where points are tallied across Formula One's 22‑race calendar.

The news came after Hamilton's own camp was forced to swat away suggestions that Kardashian is a distraction. One source claimed that while 'Lewis is doing pretty well right now and his team is anxious to keep the momentum,' there is 'a lot of talk that his head's elsewhere when she's around.' The same insider, however, painted a very different picture of Hamilton himself, describing him as 'so smitten' and insisting 'he'd walk through fire for Kim right now.'

The British driver, who already spends much of the year criss‑crossing time zones for race weekends, has still managed to squeeze in what sources describe as romantic getaways and family dinners since the pair were outed as a couple in February. Far from shying away from the glare, Hamilton is said to be 'proud to have Kim cheering him on' and has been telling her she is his 'good luck charm.'

None of the WAGs' reported gripes are on the record, of course. What is clear is that Kardashian's arrival has changed the visual of the paddock overnight, and that sort of disruption rarely goes unnoticed in a sport that thrives on hierarchy and routine.

Kim Kardashian Towel Gaffe Shows Culture Clash In The Paddock

If there was any doubt that Kim Kardashian was going to cause a bit of chaos in Formula One, the towel incident with teenage Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli settled it. Over the Monaco weekend, the American star was filmed wiping her face with a towel in the garage, apparently unaware it had been laid out for Antonelli, 19.

Footage of the moment circulated online, and Antonelli responded with a tongue‑in‑cheek clip repeatedly asking 'where is my towel?.' It was light‑hearted, but also a reminder that F1 is full of small rituals and territories that outsiders can stumble into without meaning to.

Kim Kardashian taking the towel meant for Kimi Antonelli after the race in Monaco and wiping her head with it pic.twitter.com/WLB12AiXZA — F1 TROLL (@f1trollofficial) June 8, 2026

Kardashian, to her credit, did not leave the joke hanging. In a video later posted on Antonelli's Instagram, filmed at the Barcelona‑Catalunya Grand Prix the following week, the Monaco race winner is handed a fresh white towel embroidered with 'To Kimi from Kim.' Draping it over his head and shoulders, he says simply, 'Thank you Kim!'

The exchange, while playful, underlined how quickly Kardashian has become part of the F1 narrative. Her relationship with Hamilton was made 'Instagram official' when she shared a photo of the pair cycling along a river in New York, apparently wobbling off balance on a sunny ride. Since then, the couple have been spotted together at the Super Bowl, on a trip to Japan and at the Coachella music and arts festival in California.

Kardashian and Hamilton are not strangers who met trackside this year. The pair have known each other since at least 2014, when they were photographed at the GQ Men of the Year awards with their then‑partners, Kanye West and Nicole Scherzinger. Kardashian's marriage to West ended in divorce in 2022, while Hamilton and Scherzinger split in 2015, leaving both free agents long before this latest chapter.