Lewis Hamilton's breakthrough victory for Ferrari in Barcelona has left staff at Maranello 'over the moon' and raised hopes he could script a modern-day Michael Schumacher story with the Scuderia, according to long-time Ferrari insider Rob Smedley. The seven-time world champion, who finally claimed his first Grand Prix win in red at the Spanish Grand Prix, now sits second in the Drivers' Championship and, Smedley suggests, is starting to feel a level of affection inside Ferrari that could turn into something far bigger if a title push gathers pace.

Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari was billed as one of the most audacious moves in modern Formula 1, a reigning superstar walking away from his long-time home to chase history with the sport's most mythologised team. Early on, both he and Ferrari tried to temper expectations, stressing that rebuilding into title contenders would take time.

Yet a run of back‑to‑back second places followed by that landmark Barcelona win his record‑extending 106th career victory has shifted the mood. What looked like a cautious long game is starting to feel, at least to some inside Ferrari, like the beginning of something familiar.

Smedley, who worked for Ferrari between 2004 and 2013 and race‑engineered Felipe Massa, told the High Performance Racing podcast that the atmosphere among his former colleagues has changed sharply since Hamilton's win.

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'I'm on lots of chat groups with all of my old colleagues, and they're all over the moon with Lewis,' he said. Asked specifically what those within the factory are saying, Smedley was blunt: 'They just love him.'

He believes that reaction is rooted less in celebrity and more in the sheer effort Hamilton is putting into the project.

'He puts so much effort in,' Smedley said. 'People always misunderstand Lewis because of the shell that he's created around himself of his public persona. But this is a guy that, all the guys, funnily enough, Max [Verstappen], Lewis, Michael [Schumacher], Sebastian [Vettel], all of those guys who are greats, they work harder and put more of themselves into it to get to the positions that they're in.'

That, in Smedley's reading, is why the scenes after Barcelona the release, the emotion, the sense of a weight being lifted looked so raw.

'When you put yourself into anything, especially winning a grand prix, when you put all of yourself into it and you keep failing, but you keep coming back, and you keep trying, then eventually when it happens, it's just like an outpouring of emotions.'

Ferrari's Hamilton Chat And The Schumacher Parallel

The comparison Smedley draws is a bold one. He was in the garage for the tail‑end of Ferrari's golden era, watching Schumacher seal his fifth consecutive title in 2004 and seeing from close quarters how the German reshaped the team's mentality. To hear him float Hamilton's name in the same breath is not casual nostalgia.

'We talked about this [on the podcast], this could be a Michael story,' he said.

For Smedley, the ingredients are at least there. A multiple world champion, already secure in his legacy, walks into Ferrari not simply to drive the car but to drag the entire operation up with him. The echoes are deliberate.

'Lewis, if he can get on top of the car and he can lift the team, and he can start winning races, and he can guide them towards world championships, they will absolutely love him.'

There is an important conditional buried in that line. Nothing is confirmed yet and no one at Ferrari is seriously predicting a run to match Schumacher's haul of five successive crowns at the start of the 2000s. The gap to the front remains real, even if the narrative has brightened dramatically. Hamilton, for his part, has consistently urged caution about the pace of Ferrari's resurgence and has pushed back at attempts to declare the team fully 'back.'

Still, for a camp that has lived through a long, bruising title drought, the symbolism of Barcelona was hard to ignore. Hamilton did not just win; he did so after putting together a run of results that suggested a clear upward trajectory. Two second-place finishes followed by a victory is precisely the sort of form a title campaign is built on.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Momentum And The Road Ahead

Hamilton heads into this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli. That is a sizeable margin, and with a long season still to navigate, nobody truly knows whether Barcelona was a turning point or a high point.

What can be said with confidence, based on Smedley's account, is that Hamilton has already begun to win over the internal audience that matters most. A Ferrari driver who is both relentlessly hard‑working and deeply invested in the team's progress tends to be cherished in Maranello folklore. Schumacher set that template. Vettel tried, at times came close, but never quite landed the final blow in the title fight.

Hamilton's challenge is harsher in one respect. The sport is more compressed; the margins are finer. Lifting a modern Ferrari to multiple titles would arguably be an even bigger achievement than Schumacher's early‑2000s domination, given the grid depth and technological complexity now at play. Smedley does not say that outright, but it hangs unspoken over his comparison.

What he is clear about is the emotional payoff on offer if Hamilton and Ferrari manage to turn this promising phase into something more concrete. Victories are one thing. Guiding Ferrari 'towards world championships,' as he puts it, would cement Hamilton not just as a seven‑time champion, but as the man who dared to chase someone else's legend on that same scarlet stage.