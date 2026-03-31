The murder trial of Tyler Robinson has been upended following a significant development in the forensic investigation into Charlie Kirk's death. Legal proceedings in the United States took an unexpected turn this week as ballistics experts examined the evidence recovered from the scene.

This sudden twist regarding the primary weapon has raised urgent questions about the case and the official narrative surrounding the tragedy.

Forensic Mismatch and Court Delay

Defence lawyers for Tyler Robinson now contend that the round recovered from the victim simply doesn't match the rifle that was supposedly used to carry out the killing. The 22-year-old accused gunman currently faces capital murder charges and the prospect of the death penalty following the lethal shooting at Utah Valley University on 10 September. According to the prosecution, he travelled for three hours to reach the campus and execute the targeted assault.

🚨 CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION CASE JUST EXPLODED — “KILL SHOT” BULLET DOES NOT MATCH TYLER ROBINSON’S RIFLE



Everyone said something felt off.

They were right.



A new court filing claims the ATF couldn’t tie the fatal bullet to the rifle linked to Tyler Robinson.



Read that… pic.twitter.com/3G3vnoe6Ys — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 31, 2026

A fresh look at the court filing shows the defence team digging in, noting that the ATF couldn't actually prove the bullet from the autopsy came from the rifle linked to Robinson. Because of this, his lawyers want to bring in a firearms expert to help clear him and are asking to delay the preliminary hearing for at least six months.

Unravelling a Messy Forensic Trail

His legal team is also highlighting how messy the forensic trail actually is, specifically pointing to DNA results handled by the FBI and ATF. Court papers show that several different DNA profiles were found on certain items, which means experts now have to untangle who exactly touched what and double-check if the testing methods were even reliable.

Read more Charlie Kirk Shooter: Judge Allows Utah Prosecutors to Continue Death Penalty Case Charlie Kirk Shooter: Judge Allows Utah Prosecutors to Continue Death Penalty Case

The defence has raised concerns about the sheer volume of evidence, having been handed roughly 20,000 files ranging from audio and video to written records. Reviewing such a massive amount of material will be a huge drain on time and money, and lawyers say they still don't have the full set of forensic files needed for their experts to actually do their jobs.

Mountain of Evidence and Courtroom Battle

When the preliminary hearing begins, the prosecution is set to present a wide range of evidence, from DNA and ballistics evidence to social media activity and police testimony. They also plan to call on Robinson's own parents and roommate to take the stand. However, the defence is already pushing back, questioning whether it is fair to include hearsay from officers who aren't even there to testify.

A Family Gift and Digital Paper Trail

Police have revealed that Robinson's own father came forward after his son reportedly admitted to the shooting. It appears the father spotted a family rifle in photos shared during the hunt for the suspect—a weapon that was a gift from Robinson's grandfather and has now become the focal point of the entire investigation.

Tyler Robinson didn’t shoot Charlie Kirk from a building! Someone or a military assassin killed Charlie! And it wasn’t a .30-06. And why hasn’t Erika conducted an independent investigation into her husband’s death? Where’s the autopsy report?https://t.co/IPQB3LFNM3 — Ophelia CIA 🙏🏼🇺🇸❤️⚖️ (@RealOGCampbell) March 26, 2026

According to court records, text messages show Robinson allegedly talking about leaving the gun behind and his frantic attempts to go back for it, even calling it the 'only evidence' left at the scene. He also seemed worried about leaving fingerprints and was trying to come up with a story to explain why the rifle was missing.

Robinson is due back in court on 17 April, where the judge will decide whether cameras and microphones may be used to broadcast the trial.