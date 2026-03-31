Bracing for volumes of evidence against their client, Tyler Robinson, the attorneys of the 22-year-old have filed a motion to delay a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 2026. The legal team of Robinson reasoned that they need more time to prepare and analyze the evidence they received.

Robinson is facing capital murder charges for the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk in September 2025 while speaking at an outdoor campus debate. But with tons of evidence sent their way, the legal counsel wants to make sure that they don't miss any detail. And for that to be done, it will take hundreds of hours, per a court filing in a report by NBC News.

The Bullet Fragment Riddle

Considered one of the critical pieces of evidence in the Charlie Kirk case is a German-made bolt-action rifle. The decade-old rifle was built for use in two World Wars and was found near the area of the Kirk shooting.

However, it has yet to be proven if that rifle was the actual weapon used to kill the right-wing political activist. Based on an analysis by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, it could not yet be conclusively determined whether the bullet fragment recovered during an autopsy matched the rifle, the Associated Press reported.

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There are important factors involved in matching the bullet with the rifle found near the scene of the shooting.

It will depend on the size and condition of the bullet fragments, with experts looking for unique, microscopic markings left on the bullet after it passed through the gun's barrel. These are like fingerprints, since no two firearms have identical markings.

In the ATF Summary Report provided to Robinson and his counsel, it was mentioned that they were unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy as coming from the rifle allegedly tied to the 22-year-old.

Tyler's lawyers explained that they have yet to review the ATF case file and the protocols related to the examinations performed during the autopsy.

Further, it was added that a secondary comparative bullet analysis will be done. The FBI is currently doing that but the results have yet to be completed.

'Until the defense receives the case files and protocols relating to these analyses, and has them independently evaluated by its expert, they will not be in a position to assess the reliability of this evidence if either the State or the defense decides to proffer it,' the court filing read.

FBI Analysis Could Determine Robinson Fate

The fate of Tyler Robinson may very well hinge on what the secondary comparative bullet analysis results will be. With the first round of tests being inconclusive, the attorneys of the 22-year-old could offer that as exculpatory evidence.

Hence, the ones eager to see if the FBI can find some conclusiveness in their bullet analysis are the prosecution. If the agency can match that bullet to the rifle found at the scene of the crime, they are expected to seek the death penalty for Robinson.

Beyond the bullet analysis, prosecutors already have the DNA of Robinson found on the trigger of the rifle, the fired cartridge casings and two unfired cartridges.

However, the defense argues that there were also multiple DNA profiles found on some of the items. This means that a deeper and more complex analysis should be done.

Robinson is due back in court on April 17 for a hearing on the defense motion to ban cameras from the courtroom. Aside from that, there is no telling if the efforts of the FBI's bullet analysis will also render more conclusive results.