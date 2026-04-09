The BBC has recovered two episodes of Doctor Who that had been missing for more than six decades, reigniting hope that other early episodes may yet be found.

The episodes, the first and third of the 1965 William Hartnell-era serial 'The Daleks' Master Plan,' were unseen by the public for more than 60 years before their recent discovery. Fans of the long-running sci-fi series are now eagerly speculating about what other lost material could exist.

Found in a Collector's Archive

The episodes were uncovered by the preservation group Film is Fabulous! in the collection of a private film collector who had recently passed away. The collector appeared unaware of the importance of the reels, which were described by television producer and missing episodes expert Paul Vanezis as 'cutting copies'. These were prints created for technical review before duplicates were made for overseas distribution. The discovery suggests that additional copies may exist elsewhere, a development that could lead to further recoveries of missing early episodes.

Cutting Copies Could Mean More Episodes Survive

'Cutting copies' are not intended for broadcast, but their existence indicates that multiple duplicates may have been produced. According to Vanezis, as cited by Radio Times, this raises the possibility that other lost episodes from 'The Daleks' Master Plan' and other early Doctor Who serials could survive in private collections or overlooked archives. While the two newly recovered episodes represent only a small fraction of the missing material, their rediscovery demonstrates the potential for more finds in the future.

Why 'The Daleks' Master Plan' Was Especially Difficult to Recover

'The Daleks' Master Plan' has long been considered one of the hardest Doctor Who serials to recover. Unlike other episodes, it was never sold internationally, partly due to concerns that some countries found the story too violent.

Historically, many missing episodes have been retrieved from international film reels, but the lack of overseas distribution for this serial made it unlikely to survive. Of the original 12 episodes, seven remain missing, underscoring the rarity of this latest find.

Preservation Groups and Collectors Play a Key Role

The find highlights the critical role that private collectors and preservation groups play in safeguarding British television history. Film is Fabulous! clarified that they focus on preserving British film culture rather than Doctor Who specifically.

Nevertheless, their engagement with collectors has proven essential in uncovering episodes that might otherwise have been lost forever. Each discovery adds to the understanding of early television production and archiving practices.

Public Screenings Bring the Episodes to Life

The recovered episodes were recently screened publicly in London, offering fans the first chance to view them since their original broadcast. The events showcased the restored prints and highlighted the technical expertise involved in preserving such material. The screenings were met with enthusiasm from fans and vintage media enthusiasts, who celebrated the return of these long-lost pieces of television history.

Hope Remains for More Lost Material

The resurfacing of these episodes has renewed interest in searching for other missing Doctor Who material. Experts and fans alike hope that additional cutting copies or undiscovered reels exist in private collections or archives. Each recovery helps reconstruct the early history of the series and ensures that future audiences can experience the adventures of the Time Lord as they were originally broadcast.