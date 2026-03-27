KEY POINTS Divers uncover 1,000 Spanish coins worth $1 million off Florida

Treasure linked to 1715 fleet destroyed by hurricane centuries ago

Discovery highlights tensions between archaeology, profit and colonial history legacy

Off Florida's so-called 'Treasure Coast,' divers have hauled up a cache of Spanish coins worth an estimated $1 million (751,125), a find that is as evocative as it is contentious.

The haul, announced this week by 1715 Fleet – Queens Jewels LLC, includes more than 1,000 gold and silver coins scattered along the Atlantic seabed. Many were minted in Spanish colonial territories, including Bolivia, Mexico, and Peru, at a time when empire was measured in bullion and blood.

What makes this striking is how routine such finds have become along this stretch of coastline. The waters between Melbourne and Fort Pierce have yielded millions of dollars in treasure over decades, turning a violent maritime disaster into a slow, ongoing unearthing of imperial wealth.

The origin story is well established. On 31 July 1715, a hurricane tore through a Spanish fleet bound for Europe, sinking ships with gold, silver, and jewels extracted from the Americas. The cargo spilled into the ocean, where it has stayed for more than three centuries, shifting with currents, resurfacing in fragments.

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Coins That Carry More Than Value

Some of the newly recovered coins still bear visible dates and mint marks, details that carry weight beyond their market price. For historians, they are artefacts that anchor a global system of trade and exploitation. For collectors, they are coveted objects. For the salvage crews, they are both livelihood and legacy.

Sal Guttuso, the company's director of operations, framed the discovery in precisely those terms.

'This discovery is not only about the treasure itself, but the stories it tells,' he said. 'Each coin is a piece of history, a tangible link to the people who lived, worked, and sailed during the Golden Age of the Spanish Empire. Finding 1,000 of them in a single recovery is both rare and extraordinary.'

These coins are not merely relics of maritime adventure, but products of a colonial economy that extracted immense wealth from indigenous lands and labour. The glitter can distract from that lineage, but it does not erase it.

Recovering Artefacts: Less Swashbuckling Than It Sounds

Guttuso's team operates with dive crews, boats, and underwater metal detection equipment, combing the seabed through a mix of technology and manual effort. Sand is fanned by hand or suctioned away in careful increments. It is slow, methodical work, governed as much by regulation as by instinct.

Florida law is clear on ownership. Any 'treasure trove' or historic artefact found in state waters belongs to the state, even when private companies carry out the recovery. In practice, that means a negotiated split. Roughly 20% of the material is retained for public collections, with the remainder divided among the salvagers and their partners, subject to approval by a federal court.

Guttuso insists the process is handled properly.

'We want to do it right,' he told The Associated Press, noting that detailed inventories are compiled each season and reviewed by officials. 'And it benefits the people of Florida. They end up in the museums.'

That is the official version but the system has not been without controversy.

A Lucrative Industry Under Scrutiny

Only last year, Florida authorities recovered dozens of gold coins that had been taken from the wreck site without authorisation. The suspect, notably, was identified as a family member of a subcontractor working with the same salvage operation. It was an episode that hinted at the tensions beneath the surface of what is, at heart, a lucrative trade.

Treasure hunting occupies an uneasy space between archaeology and commerce. On one hand, these recoveries bring historically significant objects into the public eye, preserving them before they are lost to corrosion or looting. On the other, the financial incentives are obvious, and not always aligned with careful stewardship.

For the salvage company, this is about discovery and preservation. For critics, it can look uncomfortably like the monetisation of history.

The 1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels, LLC is the largest permitted historic shipwreck salvage operation in Florida waters. They are the US District Courts' custodian and exclusive salvaging company of the historic 1715 Treasure Fleet.