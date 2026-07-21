Conor McGregor may have just discovered the most expensive reason to trust 'some guy on the internet'. The UFC superstar reportedly placed a $100,000 bet on Argentina to beat Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, after a bizarre viral prediction from years earlier claimed the South American side would win 3-2.

McGregor's wager could have delivered a $3.6 million payday if Argentina had lifted the trophy.

Instead, Spain won the final, Argentina failed to produce the predicted three goals, and McGregor was left with one of the strangest betting stories to emerge from the tournament.

Conor McGregor says he put $100K on the World Cup final because of this post from 2021 😭 https://t.co/pvN0xmyGjM pic.twitter.com/9zhxA7Zs2u — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 19, 2026

The Viral Prediction

The story began with a post that went viral after a man claimed, back in 2021, that he knew how the 2026 World Cup final would unfold.

His supposed prediction was remarkably specific: Argentina would beat Spain 3-2 in the tournament's showpiece match.

Years later, when Argentina and Spain actually reached the final, the old post suddenly looked a lot more interesting.

It also caught McGregor's attention.

Rather than dismissing the prediction as another piece of internet folklore, the former UFC champion decided to put serious money behind it.

That is where the story took a spectacular turn.

Conor McGregor dropped a massive $3.6M upside just because of 5 years old tweet



Staked $100,000 on 🇦🇷Argentina to beat 🇪🇸Spain in regulatory time



Some random guy tweeted this exact 3-2 score back in 2021 and 5 years after influenced McGregor to go insane



Just funny to see if… https://t.co/jNimtBoC8t pic.twitter.com/i0N4hz9alM — Kyle the Writer (@KyleDeWriter) July 19, 2026

'Some Guy on the Internet'

McGregor did not hide the bizarre logic behind his bet.

After backing Argentina, he posted an image of his prediction and explained why he had decided to trust the viral claim.

'Five years ago some guy on the internet said so, and that's all I needed to hear! I'm going with him! Let's go 'some guy on the internet' BRING IT HOME BABY!'

It is difficult to imagine a more memorable explanation for a six-figure sports wager.

McGregor was not claiming to have uncovered some secret tactical advantage or unearthed a statistical model. His reasoning, at least according to his own post, was essentially that a random person online had supposedly predicted the future.

And the stakes were not exactly pocket change.

Conor McGregor makes World Cup bet worth $3.6M after 'some guy on the internet' predicts the future https://t.co/CBAeWl6qcT pic.twitter.com/WA4DHDIo8r — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 19, 2026

The $100,000 Bet

The Conor McGregor $3.6M bet needs one important clarification.

McGregor reportedly wagered $100,000 on Argentina. The $3.6 million figure refers to the potential winnings he could have collected if his bet had come through, rather than an established $3.6 million loss.

That distinction makes the gamble no less eye-catching.

Argentina entered the final as the underdog, while McGregor was backing not only the team but the exact 3-2 scoreline from the viral prediction.

It was an enormous leap of faith in a claim that had originated online years earlier.

For a man known for taking risks, this was certainly on brand. But the World Cup final had other ideas.

Spain Ruins the Prediction

The Argentina vs. Spain World Cup final quickly turned the viral prediction into a very expensive-looking piece of internet history.

The match did not resemble the supposed 3-2 thriller at all.

Argentina struggled to create a serious threat and managed only three shots throughout the 120 minutes, according to the match details provided in the reference.

Spain, meanwhile, kept pushing until extra time, when Barcelona forward Ferran Torres finally broke the deadlock.

His goal was enough.

Spain secured its second World Cup title, following its first triumph in South Africa in 2010, while McGregor's prediction collapsed in spectacular fashion.

The anonymous 'time traveller' had supposedly seen a 3-2 Argentina victory coming.

Instead, Argentina could not even find the three goals needed to make the scoreline remotely plausible.

A Costly World Cup Lesson

The irony is almost too perfect.

McGregor had the money, the confidence and a prediction that appeared to have gained credibility simply because Argentina and Spain had actually reached the final.

But when the moment arrived, the internet prophecy failed spectacularly.

The Conor McGregor Argentina bet was therefore not just a failed wager. It became a viral story because of the bizarre chain of events behind it, an old prediction, an alleged time traveller, a $100,000 stake and a potential $3.6 million payday.

And McGregor himself had already provided the perfect punchline.

'Some guy on the internet.'

Those five words may ultimately be what people remember most about the Conor McGregor viral prediction.

McGregor has said he hopes to return to competition in the summer of 2027 and remains optimistic about his rehabilitation.

For now, though, his latest setback has nothing to do with the Octagon. It came on a football pitch thousands of miles away, after McGregor trusted a prediction from 'some guy on the internet' and watched a potential $3.6 million payday disappear in extra time.