Spain lifted the World Cup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, beating ten-man Argentina 1-0 after extra time and ending a chaotic six-week tournament that left Lionel Messi in tears and both benches brawling at full time.

Messi, 39, has suggested this was his final World Cup. From refereeing fury to a fairytale island run and a title decided in the 106th minute, here are the ten moments that defined the tournament, ranked.

The Rows That Followed FIFA All Summer

10. Hydration breaks - FIFA imposed three-minute stoppages in every half of every match, including games inside air-conditioned stadiums. Players, coaches, and pundits accused the governing body of carving football into quarters to sell more advertising.

Lacy breaks down the reason why FIFA implemented two mandatory 3 minute "Hydration Breaks" during a World Cup match because they can run more commercials on TV 😳 pic.twitter.com/Sp2m24BoCP — yoxic (@yoxics) June 30, 2026

9. Ticket prices - FIFA listed nearly 1,200 Category Two seats for the final at $7,380 (£5,500) each, and the organisation now faces a subpoena from New York and New Jersey over its pricing.

Ticket prices for today's 2026 FIFA World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/0JKavXnXo7 — Developer 1C (@developer1c) July 19, 2026

8. A referee barred - Somali official Omar Abdulkadir Artan, Africa's 2025 men's referee of the year, was refused entry to the US despite holding a valid visa. A Trump administration official claimed, without providing evidence, that Artan had links to suspected terror groups.

'Biggest dream of my professional life has been SHATTERED'



Somali referee Omar Artan speaks out after being denied entry to the US to officiate World Cup matches



'I had the right visa & everything'



Says he spent FOUR years preparing for the tournamenthttps://t.co/WObtVRJPMU pic.twitter.com/HNBDQuT9Ra — RT (@RT_com) June 10, 2026

VAR Fury and a Fairytale

7. Egypt's disallowed goal - Leading holders Argentina 2-0 in the last 16, Egypt saw a Mostafa Zico strike ruled out for a foul in the build-up before conceding three late goals in a 3-2 defeat. The Egyptian Football Association lodged an official complaint, and coach Hossam Hassan said his side had been 'cheated'.

"The referee was unfair.. We were leading by 2 goals.. It's clear that this tournament has been fixed."



Says, Egypt's Mostafa Zico!



They played really well but what is this? As if teams can't come back & win! #Argentinapic.twitter.com/ee5gvypRke — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 8, 2026

6. The delayed final - President Donald Trump's arrival brought Secret Service screening, road closures, and queues of up to three hours outside the stadium, and supporters booed him after the national anthem as kickoff slipped past its scheduled start.

You can hear Loud boos that ERUPT the moment Donald Trump appears on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem at the World Cup Final.



The camera cut away almost instantly.

pic.twitter.com/EvRkdSDgZW — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) July 13, 2025

5. Cape Verde's fairytale - The island nation of just over 500,000 became the smallest country to reach the knockout stage, drawing all three group games on debut, including a goalless stalemate with eventual champions Spain.

Cape Verde (population of just 525,000) have made history by becoming the smallest nation to reach the knockout stage at the World Cup. They will play World Cup holders Argentina in the last 32. Staggering achievement. pic.twitter.com/eD4AqxTdlW — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) June 27, 2026

A Final That Boiled Over

4. Red cards and a brawl - Enzo Fernández was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow after flattening Pau Cubarsí, and Leandro Paredes received a direct red after the whistle for grabbing Eric García by the throat and wrestling Gavi to the ground.

No fairy tale this time! 🇦🇷❌



Lionel Messi goes missing in World Cup final as Albiceleste pay for Enzo Fernandez's foolish red card 🟥



GOAL rates Argentina's players against Spain 👇



🔗 https://t.co/JcyDBBzqZo pic.twitter.com/SLon2mNadL — GOAL (@goal) July 19, 2026

3. Martínez's 11 saves - Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez made 11 saves, the most recorded in a World Cup final since 1966 and three more than the previous best. He was beaten only once all night.

Emiliano Martínez delivered a historic performance in the World Cup final. 🧤🇦🇷



Dibu recorded 11 saves against Spain, the most by any goalkeeper in a men’s World Cup final since detailed records began in 1966.



Argentina fell just short of the trophy, but Martínez kept them… pic.twitter.com/cosyOrAN8N — BN Live (@BNLiveUS) July 20, 2026

2. Messi's tears - After collecting his runners-up medal, the 39-year-old captain walked towards Argentina's supporters and cried openly, an image that ended his record-tying third appearance in a World Cup final.

Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.



The Argentina captain was seen in tears as he collected his runners-up medal. The heartbreaking moment went viral on social media.



More details: https://t.co/tGxMGoxNa7 pic.twitter.com/He27LaXpfB — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) July 20, 2026

1. Torres settles it - Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute to become only the second substitute to score a World Cup final winner after Mario Götze in 2014. Spain conceded a single goal all tournament, the fewest by any champion, while Argentina failed to attempt a shot in normal time, a first in a final since records began in 1966.

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup final. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute as Spain claimed their second World Cup title.#fifaworldcup #spain #argentina #ferrantorres #football… pic.twitter.com/dLiG3zywY4 — The Federal (@TheFederal_News) July 20, 2026

Why This Tournament Will Be Remembered

Spain finished unbeaten, stretched their run without defeat to 38 matches, and stopped Argentina becoming the first repeat champions since Brazil in 1962. The trophy travels to Madrid, but the tears, the brawl, and the fairytale belong to everyone who watched the past six weeks.