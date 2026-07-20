World Cup 2026 Top 10 Most Memorable Moments Ranked as Spain Lift Trophy and Messi Leaves in Tears
Emiliano Martinez's record 11 saves could not save Argentina on a night that ended in a brawl
Spain lifted the World Cup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, beating ten-man Argentina 1-0 after extra time and ending a chaotic six-week tournament that left Lionel Messi in tears and both benches brawling at full time.
Messi, 39, has suggested this was his final World Cup. From refereeing fury to a fairytale island run and a title decided in the 106th minute, here are the ten moments that defined the tournament, ranked.
The Rows That Followed FIFA All Summer
10. Hydration breaks - FIFA imposed three-minute stoppages in every half of every match, including games inside air-conditioned stadiums. Players, coaches, and pundits accused the governing body of carving football into quarters to sell more advertising.
9. Ticket prices - FIFA listed nearly 1,200 Category Two seats for the final at $7,380 (£5,500) each, and the organisation now faces a subpoena from New York and New Jersey over its pricing.
8. A referee barred - Somali official Omar Abdulkadir Artan, Africa's 2025 men's referee of the year, was refused entry to the US despite holding a valid visa. A Trump administration official claimed, without providing evidence, that Artan had links to suspected terror groups.
VAR Fury and a Fairytale
7. Egypt's disallowed goal - Leading holders Argentina 2-0 in the last 16, Egypt saw a Mostafa Zico strike ruled out for a foul in the build-up before conceding three late goals in a 3-2 defeat. The Egyptian Football Association lodged an official complaint, and coach Hossam Hassan said his side had been 'cheated'.
6. The delayed final - President Donald Trump's arrival brought Secret Service screening, road closures, and queues of up to three hours outside the stadium, and supporters booed him after the national anthem as kickoff slipped past its scheduled start.
5. Cape Verde's fairytale - The island nation of just over 500,000 became the smallest country to reach the knockout stage, drawing all three group games on debut, including a goalless stalemate with eventual champions Spain.
A Final That Boiled Over
4. Red cards and a brawl - Enzo Fernández was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow after flattening Pau Cubarsí, and Leandro Paredes received a direct red after the whistle for grabbing Eric García by the throat and wrestling Gavi to the ground.
3. Martínez's 11 saves - Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez made 11 saves, the most recorded in a World Cup final since 1966 and three more than the previous best. He was beaten only once all night.
2. Messi's tears - After collecting his runners-up medal, the 39-year-old captain walked towards Argentina's supporters and cried openly, an image that ended his record-tying third appearance in a World Cup final.
1. Torres settles it - Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute to become only the second substitute to score a World Cup final winner after Mario Götze in 2014. Spain conceded a single goal all tournament, the fewest by any champion, while Argentina failed to attempt a shot in normal time, a first in a final since records began in 1966.
Why This Tournament Will Be Remembered
Spain finished unbeaten, stretched their run without defeat to 38 matches, and stopped Argentina becoming the first repeat champions since Brazil in 1962. The trophy travels to Madrid, but the tears, the brawl, and the fairytale belong to everyone who watched the past six weeks.
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