A conservative MAGA influencer has sparked fresh online ridicule after a video resurfaced in which he argued that sex between a husband and wife becomes 'gay sex' when the purpose is pleasure rather than having children. The controversial comments have once again prompted widespread debate and mockery across social media.

The comments were made during an appearance by right-wing couple Isabella and Josiah Moody on political commentator Luke Beasley's YouTube programme The Grudge. A clip from the discussion later circulated widely online, drawing attention to the couple's views on marriage, contraception and the purpose of sex.

What Did Josiah Moody Say About Sex?

During the conversation, Moody, who was wearing a MAGA signature red cap, argued that reproduction was the most important part of sex and said he did not view orgasm as the primary purpose.

'The best part about having sex is reproduction,' he said, explaining that he valued sex because it could lead to having another child. He then connected his views on contraception to his definition of homosexuality.

Read more 'Lindsey Graham Was Gay': Hunter Biden Claims 'Closeted Gay Mafia' Exists in Washington 'Lindsey Graham Was Gay': Hunter Biden Claims 'Closeted Gay Mafia' Exists in Washington

'I'm not going to have gay sex,' Moody said, arguing that 'gay sex' was not simply sex between two men, but also the idea of treating sex as something primarily intended for pleasure.

He specifically objected to the idea of having sex with his wife simply to achieve an orgasm without the possibility of pregnancy.

The comments prompted Beasley to challenge Moody's reasoning, including by asking how his position applied to people who were unable to have children.

Moody responded that he supported people remaining celibate for the rest of their lives if they could not fulfil his view of sex as fundamentally reproductive.

Luke Beasley's Reaction Adds to the Viral Moment

Beasley appeared visibly amused by Moody's argument throughout the exchange.

At one point, after Moody described reproduction as the central purpose of sex, Beasley quipped about whether the couple's emphasis on having children meant that orgasms were simply not important.

Later, Beasley sarcastically summarised Moody's position as essentially meaning there could be 'no gay sex with women,' to which Moody agreed. The exchange quickly became the part of the interview that attracted the most attention online, with viewers mocking Moody's unusually broad definition of the term 'gay sex.'

Reports at the time said the clip accumulated millions of views across social media, with users debating and ridiculing the argument.

Why Did the Comments Cause Such a Reaction?

Much of the criticism focused on Moody's suggestion that heterosexual sex between married partners could be described as 'gay' simply because pregnancy was not its intended outcome.

Critics argued that sexual intimacy within a marriage can serve different purposes, including affection and pleasure, and questioned why non-procreative sex should have anything to do with someone's sexual orientation.

The discussion also drew attention because Moody's definition was considerably broader than the conventional meaning of the term 'gay sex.'

The viral reaction was therefore less about the couple's preference for having children and more about the unusual terminology Moody used to describe sex that does not result in conception.

Earlier this year, Josiah and Isabella were also described by X account Tree Of Logic as 'not married,' while Isabella was claimed to be living as a 'single mother.' Josh, on the other hand, refers to her as 'my daughter's mother.'