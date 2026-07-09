A US pastor who says he was given a private UFO briefing by government contractors in Nashville earlier this year is warning that any future disclosure on extraterrestrial life could be used to undermine the Bible and 'deceive the masses.'

Talk of UFOs and so‑called unidentified anomalous phenomena has moved from the fringes into formal hearings on Capitol Hill, intelligence reports and prime‑time television interviews. Into that feverish atmosphere steps Pastor Joseph Zupetz, a Christian broadcaster who insists spiritual leaders are being quietly prepared for a moment when governments move from hinting at unknown craft in the skies to openly talking about nonhuman intelligence.

Nashville UFO Briefing Leaves Pastors 'On Notice'

Zupetz said 'Katie Pavlich Tonight' that he and several ministry colleagues were invited to a closed‑door session in Nashville with individuals he described as 'government contractors' who claimed to be plugged into the UFO and UAP disclosure effort.

According to his account, the group of pastors was walked through what he characterised as an informal briefing on plans to tell the public that extraterrestrial life exists. At one point, he said, the briefers produced images they said showed actual aliens.

'We didn't fall apart like a $2 suitcase or start shaking,' Zupetz recalled, emphasising that the room did not descend into panic or religious crisis. The photographs, he suggested, were arresting rather than overwhelming. 'It did indeed get my attention. You know, we're in a world where you can falsify just about anything through digital augmentation or whatever.'

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“They began to share with us, ‘Hey, it’s coming,’ but here’s the deception,” he explained. “The deception is, the narrative will change from ‘We’re not alone in the… pic.twitter.com/7TfXgI8A17 — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) July 9, 2026

That aside was doing more than filling space. Zupetz was, in effect, admitting the obvious problem at the heart of every UFO story in the smartphone age: even if images look extraordinary, they are trivially easy to fake. Nothing he described has been independently verified, and there is no public evidence of who the supposed contractors were, what agency they worked with or how close they truly are to any official UAP process. On the available information, his account stands as a claim, not a confirmed briefing.

From 'We're Not Alone' To 'We Have A Message For You'

Where Zupetz becomes more animated is not in the spectacle of the alleged alien imagery, but in what he says the presenters told them about the narrative that could follow any UFO disclosure.

'They began to share with us, 'Hey, it's coming,' he said of the promised reveal about nonhuman intelligence. 'But here's the deception. The deception is, the narrative will change from 'We're not alone in the universe' to 'We have a message for you.''

In his retelling, the danger lies not in the simple admission that humanity might have company in the cosmos, but in the next step. 'And the message is going to be, We have come to enlighten your consciousness ... the Bible's close, but here's the full message.'

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It is a striking line, and you can hear why it rattles conservative Christian audiences. This is the classic apocalyptic template, only dressed in modern language about 'consciousness' and interstellar wisdom. Zupetz frames it bluntly as a future pseudo‑gospel, a rival revelation delivered not by prophets but by alleged extraterrestrials or by human authorities claiming to speak on their behalf.

He warned viewers that such a moment, if it comes, would amount to a colossal false prophecy and urged Christians to treat any spiritual 'upgrade' attached to a UFO announcement with suspicion rather than awe.

There is, to be clear, no public confirmation that any government‑backed disclosure will include such a message. What Zupetz is describing is, at best, a second‑hand prediction by unnamed contractors speaking to a small group of pastors, filtered through his own theology. None of it can be checked against official documents, so it should be taken with a considerable grain of salt.

A UFO Warning Wrapped In A Personal Encounter

The pastor's story does not end in the conference room. Returning home from Nashville, Zupetz says his plane was shadowed by mysterious lights, which he clearly interpreted as oddly timed, if not outright ominous.

He did not provide further technical detail about the sighting, such as altitude, flight path, airline or any corroborating pilot report. Without that, his account sits in the vast pile of anecdotal UFO stories that are intriguing on air but impossible to properly investigate on the ground.

These experiences are being threaded together as part of a wider pattern. Spiritual leaders are being quietly warned, he believes, that the UFO conversation is about to shift gear from defence‑and‑security jargon to existential spiritual claims. Governments are suddenly more open about UAPs, and now pastors like him are being handed alien photographs and talk of incoming 'nonhuman intelligence.'

Much of this may never materialise. It may be that disclosure, if it happens, is bureaucratic, partial and frustratingly devoid of intergalactic sermons. Yet the fact that some Christian leaders are already framing UFOs as a theological stress test tells its own story about the moment we are in, where faith, conspiracy, national security and a very old human fear of deception are now tangled together at 30,000 feet.