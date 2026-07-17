A fresh immigration proposal under discussion within the US State Department could soon require certain overseas applicants to provide a $100,000 (£74,270) financial guarantee before they can move to America, according to reports.

Officials are weighing a major policy shift targeting specific individuals seeking permanent residency from outside the country. While the rule has yet to be finalised, it marks another step by the administration to ensure new arrivals are financially self-sufficient.

How the $100,000 Bond Proposal Could Work

An expensive new hurdle may soon face families waiting in the global backlog for American permanent residency, as officials consider adding a strict cash requirement to an already gruelling process. Although the final framework remains behind closed doors, the proposal threatens to complicate a journey that is already notoriously slow and difficult for overseas applicants.

The Trump administration is considering a $100,000 bond requirement for some green card applicants abroad.

Supporters say it encourages self-sufficiency; critics say it could price out many applicants.#USImmigration #GreenCard #ImmigrationNews pic.twitter.com/1Qfl3PRtoO — The Migrant Channel (@migrantchannel) July 16, 2026

Foreign consulates are considering a plan that would require specific families to lodge a steep cash deposit before receiving the documents needed to live and work legally in America. The draft policy, now under review by State Department officials, would create a significant financial barrier at the point of obtaining lawful permanent residency.

The proposal outlines several key mechanisms for how the pilot scheme could operate:

A six-figure maximum: Security payments under consideration could reach as much as $100,000.

Security payments under consideration could reach as much as $100,000. A limited initial rollout: The programme would initially be tested in a small, select group of countries.

The programme would initially be tested in a small, select group of countries. Domestic financial backing: Relatives already living in America could provide the funds on behalf of their loved ones.

Relatives already living in America could provide the funds on behalf of their loved ones. An eventual refund: The government would retain the money until the immigrant successfully completes naturalisation, after which it would be returned.

The government would retain the money until the immigrant successfully completes naturalisation, after which it would be returned. Unconfirmed targets: Officials have not disclosed which nationalities or visa categories would be included in the pilot.

Why Indian Applicants Could Feel the Biggest Impact

The proposal comes as many applicants already spend decades waiting for permanent residency. Since US immigration law limits the number of green cards issued to any single country each year, highly skilled professionals from India have been disproportionately affected by a vast backlog.

The proposed financial requirement would add another obstacle for a community that already represents the largest share of skilled workers seeking to settle permanently in America.

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Backlog Leaves More Than One Million Waiting

The federal cap has created an extreme bottleneck. Under current immigration rules, no single country can receive more than seven per cent of the annual allocation of 140,000 employment-based permanent residency visas, leaving India's share effectively capped at around 9,800 each year.

Combined with a huge volume of applications from technology professionals, the statutory limit has caused the backlog to grow steadily over time. Industry estimates suggest that more than one million Indian citizens, including workers, spouses and children, remain stuck in the employment-based queue, with waiting times that can stretch across generations.

Families Could Face Years of Financial Pressure

If introduced more widely, the bond requirement could place countless households under significant financial strain. Applicants and their sponsors could be forced to tie up substantial sums of money for an extended period while navigating the lengthy process from permanent residency to full US citizenship.

According to immigration analysts, the proposed financial hurdle would prove especially burdensome for families already struggling with the prolonged delays that define the employment-based immigration backlog.