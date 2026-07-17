Helen Comperatore, the grieving widow of the firefighter slain at the Butler rally, has accused the government of a plot behind the shooting that killed her husband during the 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

Corey Comperatore died on 13 July 2024 as he shielded her and their two daughters from bullets fired by Thomas Matthew Crooks at the Pennsylvania event. With the second anniversary now passed, she insists the gunman had assistance from higher powers.

The Butler Rally Shooting

Crooks, a 20-year-old from nearby Bethel Park, positioned himself on the roof of an industrial building just outside the rally perimeter. He discharged eight rounds from a semi-automatic rifle, grazing Trump's ear and fatally wounding Corey Comperatore in the stands. The former fire chief had thrown himself over his family to protect them. Two other attendees suffered gunshot wounds. Secret Service agents killed the shooter on the roof.

Subsequent official inquiries have confirmed significant security shortcomings by the Secret Service. These encompassed failures to act on local law enforcement warnings about a suspicious individual, inability to detect the shooter's drone flights over the site, and poor coordination that left key areas unsecured.

Despite these lapses, the FBI determined after more than a thousand interviews and analysis of extensive digital evidence that Crooks carried out the attack alone. This followed thorough examination of the gunman's devices, finances and communications, though his precise motive has not been established publicly.

Helen Comperatore And Her Family

Helen Comperatore had shared nearly 29 years of marriage with Corey, her high school sweetheart. They raised two daughters in Sarver, Butler County. Corey, a project engineer and US Army Reserves veteran, devoted much of his life to the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he had served as chief.

A committed Christian active in his church, he was known as a devoted father. Helen has recounted the harrowing final seconds of the shooting. She reached for her husband's shirt and met his gaze in the moment he was struck.

In the time since, she has channelled her efforts into preserving his legacy through events like the Corey's Cruise, a community motorcycle procession that honours his service and sacrifice.

Accusations Of Government Involvement

Helen Comperatore has voiced strong doubts that Crooks acted without support. 'I do not believe that this kid just got out of bed that day and decided to come over there and kill the president,' she said. 'I believe that he was involved with someone greater than him, that worked with him and probably offered him money to do this.'

She has described the events as 'an inside job inside the government somewhere' and suggested local individuals in Butler may have been part of a conspiracy. She has also directed sharp criticism at the Secret Service, declaring that 'our blood is all over their hands' and expressing anger over what she sees as preventable errors.

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While she dismisses notions that the incident was staged by Trump's supporters, her suspicions centre on possible involvement by figures from the prior administration. Multiple government reviews have found no evidence to substantiate claims of a coordinated plot beyond the lone gunman.

Helen Comperatore continues to advocate for full disclosure of all records related to the case.