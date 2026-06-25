A psychic with more than 24 million followers warned that aliens would swoop into Miami's World Cup clash between Scotland and Brazil and abduct players mid‑match, sparking a wave of memes and mockery online. As thousands of fans poured into the stadium for one of the tournament's most hyped fixtures, many on social media were glued to a very different storyline, asking whether the outlandish prophecy would come true.

The warning came from Brazilian spiritualist Vo Bahiana, whose tearful video predicting an extraterrestrial raid on the pitch spread rapidly and triggered a flood of jokes and disbelief. While most treated the claim as absurd entertainment, some viewers followed the game with an eye on the sky, curious to see whether anything at all out of the ordinary would happen.

Why Vo Bahiana Predicted an Alien Invasion During Scotland vs Brazil

Vo Bahiana, a self-proclaimed spiritualist with more than 24 million social media followers, claimed she had repeatedly dreamt about a terrifying extraterrestrial attack during the Scotland and Brazil World Cup match in Miami.

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'Guys, I have to tell you that I dreamed again about aliens invading the soccer field in Miami,' she said in a tearful video. 'And I clearly saw the players being carried off by the first ship that arrived. I was inside that ship. When the ship rose, the mothership arrived, a much larger ship, and took in thousands of people from the soccer field. I saw so much screaming, so much crying, so many tears, suffering.'

According to Bahiana, she was 'very terrified' because it was the second time she dreamt about it. Her premonition predicted that 'something very bad is about to happen' during the Brazil-Scotland match on Wednesday, 24 June in Miami.

Bahiana alleged that terrifying alien beings would descend from a massive spacecraft suspended above the stadium, using large mechanical arm-like devices to seize both players and fans. She further claimed a second vessel would follow, carrying so-called 'Reptilians', an alleged extraterrestrial species often referenced in UFO lore and conspiracy theories.

Her latest prophecy surfaced amid renewed public interest in UFOs and the possibility of alien life. The prediction also followed another supernatural World Cup claim after a Ghanaian witch doctor allegedly placed a curse on Harry Kane before England's group-stage clash with Ghana. England's captain struggled during the match and missed a late chance, with the game finishing 0-0.

A Brazilian Psychic has warned that aliens will arrive in a UFO Ship on June 24th and abduct hundred of fans at the Brazil Vs Scotland game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami pic.twitter.com/yRMKdPnb72 — Big Chief (@Bigchief254) June 23, 2026

Social Media Turns Alien Prediction Into Meme-Filled Sideshow

Reaction online was swift, with most social media users responding with humour rather than fear.

Many mocked Bahiana's prediction outright, joking that she needed medical attention or had consumed something questionable before making the video. Others sarcastically said they were returning on the 24th to see whether she would admit she was wrong if no invasion occurred.

Several users also questioned how Bahiana amassed such a massive following, while others suggested recent UFO discussions may have fuelled increasingly dramatic claims about extraterrestrial encounters.

The viral prediction quickly evolved into meme material, with users posting jokes about spaceships recalculating routes and aliens choosing the wrong destination.

The Alien is Vini jnr

He's already taken down Scotland players pic.twitter.com/uB5N6z6a48 — HamXeer (@Ham_xee7) June 24, 2026

Did Aliens Invade the Scotland vs Brazil Game? Is Everyone Okay?

As of this writing, no alien invasion has occurred. No injuries or unusual incidents linked to Bahiana's prediction have been reported and Brazil is currently leading the game 3-0.

The World Cup clash in Miami has continued without any signs of spacecraft, extraterrestrials or mass abductions. Fans remain focused on football rather than hypothetical intergalactic threats.

So far, Miami has maintained a festive atmosphere, with thousands of Scottish supporters filling the city after earning widespread attention for their celebrations in earlier tournament matches.