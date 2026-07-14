US President Donald Trump's weight gain and body mass index have come under renewed scrutiny after his physician confirmed he is on the verge of obesity, with figures from a May 2026 medical exam placing his BMI at 29.7, just below the clinical threshold of 30. The data, released following tests conducted at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on 26 May, resurfaced this week after Trump publicly claimed he had 'just finished a perfect physical,' prompting confusion about the timing and accuracy of his remarks.

The claim appeared in a Truth Social post on 11 July, where Trump lashed out at journalist Maggie Haberman before pivoting to his health. The White House later clarified he was referring to the May examination, conducted 46 days earlier. That gap, though small on paper, has become part of a broader pattern in which presidential health disclosures are both tightly managed and occasionally muddled.

Trump Weight Gain and BMI Figures Draw Focus

The May report showed Trump weighed 238 pounds, an increase of 14 pounds from his April 2025 exam. That places him at a BMI of 29.7, the upper edge of the 'overweight' category and within touching distance of obesity by standard medical definitions. His physician, Dr Sean Barbabella, described the president's overall condition as 'excellent' and said he remains 'fully fit to serve.'

A BMI hovering just below 30 is not trivial for a man in his late 70s, particularly one already taking cholesterol-lowering medications including rosuvastatin and ezetimibe, alongside daily aspirin. Doctors typically flag this range as a warning zone, not a victory lap.

Dr Bob Wachter, chair of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, noted it is 'quite unusual' for individuals without chronic conditions to undergo physicals more than once a year. Trump has now had multiple high-profile evaluations in a relatively short period, which raises a fair question: why the frequency?

According to reports, Trump scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. He has repeatedly presented that as proof of sharp mental performance. Clinically, that interpretation misses the point. The test is designed to detect impairment, not measure high-level cognitive ability. Passing it, even perfectly, indicates absence of decline, not exceptional acuity.

Doctor Statements Meet Visible Symptoms

The clinical summary sits alongside a growing catalogue of visible physical signs that have fuelled public debate. During the NATO summit in Turkey earlier this month, photographs showed Trump with a swollen right hand and apparent bruising on the left, partly concealed with makeup.

According to the White House, these marks are linked to frequent handshaking and his daily aspirin use, which thins the blood and increases bruising risk. The explanation is medically plausible. Aspirin inhibits platelet function, meaning even minor impacts can produce more pronounced discolouration, especially in older skin. At reported doses of 325 milligrams daily, the effect can be significant.

There is also the issue of chronic venous insufficiency, a condition Trump was diagnosed with last year. It affects blood flow in the legs and can lead to swelling, which was again visible during the same NATO appearance. The May report noted 'slight lower leg swelling,' though it claimed improvement compared with 2025.

He does not engage in regular structured exercise beyond golf, and even that is largely cart-based. Compression socks, a standard management tool for the condition, are reportedly not part of his routine. None of this is dramatic in isolation. Taken together, it paints a more complicated picture than the word 'excellent' suggests.

Trump Weight Gain Debate Meets Transparency Concerns

The deeper issue is not simply Trump's weight gain or BMI classification, but how much detail the public actually receives. Presidential medical reports are filtered documents, approved before release, and often omit granular data that physicians would normally consider essential.

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Doctors reviewing the May report pointed out that phrases such as 'no arterial obstruction' can be misleading. It may indicate no complete blockage, but does not rule out partial narrowing or plaque buildup, both clinically relevant.

The absence of detailed imaging results leaves gaps that are hard to ignore. That uncertainty has fed wider speculation, including a formal statement entered into the Congressional Record in April by 36 physicians who argued Trump may be mentally unfit to serve. They acknowledged they had not examined him directly, and the White House dismissed their claims outright.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Public opinion appears to be shifting regardless. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll in May found 59% of Americans questioned Trump's mental acuity, while 55% expressed concern about his physical health. A separate poll from reports earlier in the year suggested 61% viewed him as increasingly erratic with age.

Dr Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former White House physician, said concern about a president's health at this age is 'probably at an all-time high.' For someone nearing 80, he noted, a full assessment should extend well beyond basic screenings to include detailed cardiovascular and cognitive evaluation.

Meanwhile, Trump has pushed back forcefully against scrutiny, criticising reports about his schedule and physical condition while continuing to present his health in unequivocally positive terms. The tension between those narratives is unlikely to fade anytime soon.