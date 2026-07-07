The investigation into the high-profile Monaco bombing has taken a lethal turn, with the primary suspect found shot dead in Ukraine, hours before she could be brought to justice. Anastasiia Berezovska, a 39-year-old Ukrainian national, was discovered with gunshot wounds near Kyiv, a discovery that has plunged the international probe into chaos.

The development comes just days after Interpol issued a Red Notice for Berezovska, who was accused of planting a booby-trapped explosive device that seriously injured prominent Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner, and their child. In an extraordinary twist, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has confirmed the arrest of two men in connection with the killing: an active officer within Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) and a former law enforcement official.

Read more Who Killed the Female Monaco Bomb Suspect? Fugitive Reportedly Found Shot Dead in Ukraine After Interpol Hunt Who Killed the Female Monaco Bomb Suspect? Fugitive Reportedly Found Shot Dead in Ukraine After Interpol Hunt

Prosecutors in Monaco had alleged that the 39-year-old Ukrainian played a central role in the 29 June bombing that left Yermolaiev and his wife with serious injuries alongside two other victims. Berezovska's death immediately triggered speculation over whether she was silenced to prevent investigators from uncovering those who may have orchestrated the attack.

A Suspect Vanishes Before Facing Justice

According to Monaco investigators, Berezovska allegedly disguised herself as a man before planting a booby-trapped explosive device outside a residence linked to Yermolaiev. Surveillance footage and witness evidence reportedly helped identify her despite the disguise, prompting Monaco authorities to seek international assistance through Interpol after she escaped from Italy to Germany, then across several European countries.

Authorities believe Berezovska eventually returned to Ukraine on 1 July, and within days, she was no longer a fugitive but the victim of a homicide. According to Ukrainian investigators, her body was located after reconstructing events based on testimony gathered during the investigation into her disappearance.

Intelligence Officer Admits Killing Berezovska

Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office and the Security Service (SBU) said it has detained an active military intelligence (HUR) officer who admitted he fatally shot Berezovska. According to investigators, the office claimed he acted on his own initiative and without orders from his superiors, although authorities say they are continuing to examine whether others were involved. Officials have neither publicly verified his explanation nor identified a motive for the killing.

'He also said that he had not informed his superiors about his contacts with Berezovska, the money transfers, or any of his other actions, and had acted on his own ​initiative,' the statement from the prosecutor general's office stated.

A former Ukrainian police officer has also been arrested in connection with the case. Prosecutors allege the two men participated in Berezovska's killing and are now also being investigated for suspected involvement in the Monaco bombing itself. Investigators say financial records, including cryptocurrency and bank transfers, are among the evidence being examined to establish links between the suspects, Berezovska and the bombing, per Reuters.

From International Manhunt to Murder Probe

Before her death, Berezovska had become the focus of an international search after Monaco authorities accused her of disguising herself as a man before allegedly planting an explosive device outside a property linked to Yermolaiev. Surveillance footage and other evidence reportedly led investigators to identify her before she fled the country, prompting the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice.

Investigators believe Berezovska returned to Ukraine shortly after the bombing. Days later, she was found dead.

The arrests have broadened to an investigation beyond Berezovska herself. During searches, investigators said they discovered a possible torture chamber in the basement of a property belonging to the former police officer.

Questions over who ordered the attack on Yermolaiev linger. Authorities continue attempts to determine whether they have uncovered a bigger criminal operation or merely another chapter in one of Europe's most perplexing investigations that extends beyond borders.

For now, Ukrainian authorities maintain that they are cooperating fully with Monegasque investigators to determine who ultimately ordered the 29 June bombing. Whether this is a closed case or the start of a broader scandal remains to be seen.