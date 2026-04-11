Victoria Beckham has reportedly removed all of her tattoos, which includes personal tributes to her husband David Beckham, according to comments made by her son Cruz Beckham during an Instagram Q&A shared with followers on social media.

According to The Standard, a follower asked 'Does Victoria Beckham have any tattoos? I know that David has many; Cruz then confirmed all of her tatts have been removed, replying: 'No not anymore x.'

Victoria Beckham previously had several tattoos, many of them linked to her husband David Beckham and their family. While she has never been known for extensive body art, the designs she did have carried personal significance and were often visible in photographs over the years.

Years Of Family Inkings

Victoria has never described her tattoos as 'fashion' or decoration in a casual sense. Everything she had inked was tied to love, marriage, and family milestones, especially her relationship with David.

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The most important piece was the Hebrew phrase 'I am my beloved's and my beloved is mine,' taken from the Song of Songs in the Bible. She and David had matching versions of it and is reportedly linked to their wedding and the early years of their marriage.

David Beckham's initials were also on her wrist, and another Hebrew phrase reading 'Together, forever, eternally.'

She also had a Roman numeral inscription marking the couple's wedding vow renewal date, alongside matching ink reportedly shared with David.

Another well-known design included five stars on her lower back, symbolising herself, David, and their three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz. The family expanded further with the birth of Harper in 2011, though it has not been publicly confirmed whether the design was ever altered to reflect the addition.

Cruz's comments suggested all of these tattoos have now been removed, though he offered no further detail on when or how the process took place. Tattoo removal is typically carried out through laser treatment over multiple sessions, but neither Victoria nor her representatives has commented on the matter, leaving the timeline unclear.

David Beckham's Tattoos

David Beckham is one of the most heavily tattooed former athletes in the world, and many of his tattoos are directly connected to Victoria and their family.

One of the most well-known tributes is the name 'Victoria' tattooed on his hand, a clear and permanent reference to his wife. He also has multiple designs inspired by her initials and their relationship, including her name in script form and other subtle references placed across his hands and arms.

Beyond Victoria, David Beckham's tattoos map out major moments in his family life. He has the names of his sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, inked on his body, along with a portrait-style tribute to his daughter Harper. These sit alongside religious and symbolic designs, including guardian angels and crosses, which he has previously linked to protection and faith.

David's most recent tattoo is a set of small finger tattoos added during a recent update to his hand ink collection, including the number '7' on his left pinky finger and a rose design on another finger. Not only does it reference his iconic Manchester United shirt number, but it is also linked to his daughter Harper, whose middle name is Seven.

In interviews over the years, Beckham has described his tattoos as deeply personal records of his life, saying they allow him to carry important people and memories with him permanently.