Nicola Peltz's fury has reportedly flared again after Victoria Beckham opened her first US fashion and beauty pop-up in Miami, the Florida city long associated with the Peltz family, on 16 June 2026.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola, both 27 and 31, respectively, are angry that the 52-year-old designer has chosen a market so closely linked to Nicola's side of the family, a source said.

The Beckham family rift has been playing out in public for months and reached a low point in January, when Brooklyn posted a lengthy message online that was widely read as a rebuke to his parents. He accused David and Victoria of disrespecting Nicola, whom he married in 2022, and has remained estranged from his famous family ever since.

The source said the latest move has only sharpened that split, because Miami is not just any city in this story. It is where the Peltz family has a major base, where Nicola's father, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, 83, lives with his wife Claudia, 71, and where Nicola and Claudia are regulars on the social scene.

Victoria Beckham's Miami Move

The new pop-up has reportedly set off alarm bells on both sides of the feud. A source told the Heat World that Brooklyn had 'gone ballistic' over his mother's business move and sent a message to his parents through relatives he is still in touch with. The message, according to the account, was to stay out of his life. That is quite a line to draw, and it leaves little room for the usual family diplomacy that rich, famous families love to pretend still exists.

The source also claimed Brooklyn sees Victoria's Miami expansion as more than a simple business decision. David Beckham has spent years building a football legacy in the city through Inter Miami, but Brooklyn is said to view Victoria's retail push as 'a direct, aggressive encroachment' on territory that already means something personal to him and Nicola. That may sound dramatic, but then this whole feud has been dramatic from the start. The family has been circling the same argument for months, and every new move seems to land like a fresh slap.

Victoria, meanwhile, has expanded her fashion empire into the US with a store concept that brings fashion and beauty together in one place. On paper, that is a perfectly ordinary business step. In the context of this family, it looks far less ordinary. The source says Brooklyn believes his mother is deliberately moving into the exact Florida fashion and beauty scene that Nicola's family has dominated for years. That is the sort of claim that turns a retail launch into a family provocation, whether or not that was ever the intention.

The Beckham Rift In Florida

Nicola is also said to be furious, with insiders claiming she feels blindsided by what they describe as a calculated social ambush. One source quoted in the piece said Victoria's presence in Miami had pushed tensions to 'absolute boiling point.' Another said Nicola saw it as a 'highly strategic power play' and a 'deliberate slap in the face.' Those are big words, and they are unverified, but they give a sense of just how poisoned the atmosphere is around the Beckhams at the moment.

The source says the couple's concern is not only business rivalry but geography. Miami, for all its glamour, is not that big a place when everyone keeps orbiting the same private clubs, restaurants and events. The report says Brooklyn is worried about accidental run-ins at exclusive hotspots and believes any attempt by Victoria to force a public reunion would backfire. That part of the story reads less like a family drama and more like a warning notice, which is rather mad when you stop and think about it.

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There have, at least, been a few public olive branches from David and Victoria. The source notes that both parents wished Brooklyn a happy birthday in March, with David posting, 'Happy birthday bust, we love you.' The Beckhams have also shared family photos that included Brooklyn. But there has been no similar public move from Brooklyn or Nicola, and the silence speaks loudly enough on its own.

For now, the source said Brooklyn is determined that Victoria's Miami business venture will not be used as a route back into the family fold. He is said to be fiercely protective of Nicola and wary of any encounter being turned into a photo opportunity or a forced reconciliation. If that is the mood, then Miami is not a fresh start at all. It is another front in a feud that keeps finding new ground.