The FIFA 2026 World Cup is underway with a bang, as Lionel Messi scored his first hat-trick for Argentina at the World Cup against Algeria on Tuesday, taking his total World Cup goals to 16, equal with Miroslav Klose's all-time record. Messi also became the first player to appear in six World Cups!

Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappé led France to a 3-1 victory against Senegal, scoring two goals during the match. Football fans across the world are now expecting a clutch performance from Cristiano Ronaldo in today's scheduled match between Portugal and DR Congo.

Messi and Ronaldo have been the biggest talents in past tournaments, but a new generation of stars, including Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Lamine Yamal, will be just as closely watched this World Cup.

As some of the highest-paid athletes in the world, these players have experienced a meteoric rise in net worths in a relatively short span, further boosted by their business ventures, global sponsorships, and record-breaking transfer fees.

Ronaldo Tops the List With a $1.3 Billion Net Worth

The 41-year-old footballer caught Alex Ferguson's attention during a match between Sporting CP and Manchester United decades ago. His raw performance led to a full-time $19 million offer at Manchester, where Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or.

In 2009, Ronaldo transferred to Real Madrid for a whopping $131.5 million, then moved to Juventus in 2018 for $117 million. He briefly returned to Old Trafford before joining Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

At Al-Nassr, Ronaldo earns between $200 million and $225 million annually. From 2002 to 2023, he has reportedly earned over $550 million in pre-tax earnings.

Beyond transfer fees, bonuses, and club salaries over two decades, global sponsorships, brand endorsements, and business ventures have boosted Ronaldo's wealth to over $1.3 billion, according to Forbes. This World Cup is most likely his last chance to win the trophy.

Ronaldo's Nike lifetime deal is worth over $1 billion, and he continues to earn millions from endorsements with brands like Castrol, Clear, Armani, and Herbalife. He also has significant real estate investments, a hotel chain, and the CR7 brand encompassing apparel and accessories.

Messi's Net Worth at $1.2 Billion

Messi is viewed by many as the greatest footballer of all time, surpassing the achievements of icons like Pele and Diego Maradona. He finally won his first World Cup with Argentina in a nail-biting final in 2022, where Mbappé came very close to clinching the title from Argentina with a superb hat-trick.

Messi's lifetime career earnings are estimated at $1.8 billion, comprising $1.2 billion from football contracts with clubs like Barcelona, PSG, and Inter Miami, as well as $600 million from off-field ventures such as his lifetime Adidas partnership and endorsements with PepsiCo and Mastercard.

His business ventures also include ownership of the UE Cornella, a Spanish fifth-division football club; MiM Hotels chains; and his apparel brand operated via The Messi Store.

Mbappé Worth Around $250 Million

Mbappé has been France's key player in the last two World Cup tournaments. The 27-year-old scored in the 2018 World Cup final to lift the trophy and became the second player in history to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final in 2022.

The Ballon d'Or contender established himself at Monaco before signing with Paris Saint-Germain. He will join his dream club, Real Madrid, in 2024, earning a base salary of $16 million annually. The signing bonus is believed to be between $114 million and $171 million, to be distributed over five years.

His PSG contract was worth a staggering $719 million, which has been a major factor in his wealth. Mbappé also earns millions through high-profile sponsorships and partnerships with Nike, Hublot, and Oakley.