Olivia Wilde has revealed the exact moment she realised her nine‑year romance with Jason Sudeikis was over, recalling how he told her, 'I don't know you,' on the night of her 36th birthday. The actress and director, who had long stayed silent about the breakdown of their relationship, has now spoken candidly about when she knew their engagement had reached a dead end.

Olivia and Jason were once considered one of Hollywood's most admired couples, spending nearly a decade together before their relationship unravelled in a highly publicised split that led to years of legal battles and intense media scrutiny.

Olivia Wilde On The Birthday Comment That Changed Everything

For years, Wilde and Sudeikis appeared happy together, balancing their successful careers while raising their children. However, Wilde recently revealed that cracks had been forming behind the scenes long before their separation became public.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she recalled a pivotal moment on her 36th birthday in March 2020.

'We were driving home from my birthday party, and I said, "Did you give me a birthday present?" And he said, "What would I get you, Olivia? I don't know you." And he wasn't wrong. We didn't know each other anymore,' she told host Alex Cooper.

Olivia Wilde reveals to Alex Cooper that the moment she realized her relationship with longtime fiancé and father of her children Jason Sudeikis was over came when he didn’t get her a birthday gift because he no longer knew what to get her 😳👀



“we were driving home from my… pic.twitter.com/FI86Q1Fhlg — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) June 17, 2026

The couple officially ended their engagement later that year, announcing their split in November 2020 after nine years together. According to Wilde, the COVID‑19 lockdown complicated the breakup because they initially continued living together while trying to maintain stability for their children.

Inside Olivia And Jason's Love Story, Breakup And Co‑Parenting

The pair first met in 2011 shortly after Wilde's divorce from filmmaker Tao Ruspoli. Their relationship quickly blossomed, and they became one of the entertainment industry's most admired couples thanks to their humorous public appearances and seemingly strong bond. In January 2013, Sudeikis proposed, and the couple became engaged. Although they never made it down the aisle, they went on to build a family together, welcoming son Otis in 2014 and daughter Daisy in 2016.

Read more Is Olivia Wilde On Ozempic? Megyn Kelly Calls Actress a 'Corpse', Claims She Looks 'Truly Sick' Is Olivia Wilde On Ozempic? Megyn Kelly Calls Actress a 'Corpse', Claims She Looks 'Truly Sick'

The breakup drew even more attention when Wilde began dating singer Harry Styles in early 2021 after the two met while working on the film Don't Worry Darling. The relationship sparked widespread public interest and fuelled speculation about the timeline of her split from Sudeikis, though Wilde has repeatedly denied any overlap between the two relationships.

In 2022, tensions between the former couple spilled into public view when Wilde was unexpectedly served custody papers while presenting Don't Worry Darling at CinemaCon. The moment made international headlines, with Wilde later describing the incident as deeply traumatic. Although she questioned how the papers were delivered, she has since suggested she does not believe Sudeikis personally orchestrated the timing.

The custody dispute continued until September 2023, when the pair settled arrangements for their children. Reports indicated they agreed to joint custody, bringing an end to one of Hollywood's most closely watched legal battles.

Despite the difficult breakup and lengthy court proceedings, recent appearances suggest Wilde and Sudeikis have moved forward as co‑parents. Earlier this year, the former couple were photographed sharing a friendly hug during a meeting in Los Angeles, demonstrating what sources describe as an amicable relationship focused on raising their children. Wilde has also publicly stated that they now work well together as parents and are committed to putting Otis and Daisy first.

While their romantic relationship ultimately came to an end, Wilde and Sudeikis appear to have found common ground in co‑parenting, turning a once‑high‑profile split into a more stable family dynamic.