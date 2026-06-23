Off Campus stars Josh Heuston and Mika Abdalla have sparked dating rumours after being spotted together in Paris.

The two were recently seen at a store. One photo shows the pair embracing, while another shows Abdalla resting her hand on Heuston's arm as they wait to pay. A video circulating online also appears to show the two together at a bar.

Amid the rumours, Heuston shared a series of photos on his Instagram account, some of which included Abdalla. One image shows him and Abdalla sitting beside each other on a plane alongside their Off Campus co-star Stephen Kalyn.

An Australian radio show also recently said it had sources claiming Abdalla and Heuston are dating. Combined with the latest Paris photos and video circulating online, many fans are convinced the two are seeing each other.

Are Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston Dating?

Neither Abdalla nor Heuston has publicly addressed the rumours or confirmed that they are in a relationship.

FLAGRADOS? Mika foi vista com o Josh em Paris hoje. 👀 pic.twitter.com/uyWM0AIwgy — Stephen & Mika (@portaldeanallie) June 22, 2026

Speculation surrounding the pair began during their Off Campus press appearances, where the two were frequently paired together despite their characters barely interacting in the hit hockey romance series.

Fans have noted their playful interactions during interviews, and a video online also showed Heuston helping Abdalla get up.

Rumours intensified after Abdalla ended her relationship with ex-fiancé Jake Short. Then, 2DayFM Breakfast with Nath & Emma said it had sources claiming the two are dating.

'TikTok is flooded with fan theories that they are dating because they're always super flirty in interviews, they sit close to each other, they always end up being next to each other, they giggle at each other's jokes, all that kind of thing,' said host Emma Chow.

'I want to say that we have a bit of an exclusive here... We have our own sources that say that it is true that Mika and Josh are dating,' Chow added.

Chow then invited the show's producer, CJ, to explain how she came across the information.

'So, one of my friends works at a high-end luxury brand, and someone very close to Josh Heuston attended a show for that luxury brand and the rumours have now spread. That person may have confirmed it,' producer CJ said.

oh mika and josh 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/4e47gmshp0 — mille ꕤ (@otbperrie) June 22, 2026

Abdalla was previously in a relationship with Disney actor Jake Short for five years. The two got engaged in 2025, but on 1 June, a representative for the Off Campus star confirmed that they had split.

'Due to recent interest in Mika's personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect,' the representative told US Weekly.

Following news of their breakup, a video resurfaced online in which Short called Abdalla a 'b—' during a podcast appearance.

Short faced backlash and later released a statement: 'I made a disrespectful, juvenile joke in a clip that recirculated this week. It's imperative to me that I take accountability as I am aware that it was inappropriate.'

Abdalla is set to lead the second season of Off Campus alongside co-star Stephen Kalyn, while Heuston will not return for the next season due to scheduling conflicts. The actor, however, is expected to return in the second season of HBO's Dune: Prophecy.