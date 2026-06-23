Nick Robinson is back in his rom-com era, starring opposite Zoey Deutch in Netflix's Voicemails for Isabelle.

The film follows Jill (played by Deutch), an aspiring baker who begins leaving voicemails on her late sister's phone number. Unbeknownst to her, the number has been reassigned to a man named Wes (played by Robinson), who gradually falls in love with her.

The film received positive reviews from fans and critics alike, with attention turning to Robinson, whom many may already recognise from Jurassic World, The 5th Wave, Damsel, and Love, Simon. Here are five facts to know about the actor.

He and Co-Star Zoey Deutch Go Way Back

Robinson and Deutch both grew up in Los Angeles and have known each other since high school.

'Because we've known each other a long time and we've seen each other through different periods of our lives, and there is that history and time, it definitely lends toward in favor of there being chemistry and a built-in relationship, so I think it's hard to create that,' Deutch told PEOPLE.

Deutch also revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she had a crush on Robinson when they were younger, while the actor admitted that he found her intimidating in high school.

He Auditioned for 'The Fault in Our Stars'

Many know Robinson for his roles in the romantic films Everything, Everything and Love, Simon, although he once came close to starring in The Fault in Our Stars.

Back in 2013, it was reported that Robinson was in the running for the role of Augustus 'Gus' Waters alongside Brenton Thwaites, Nat Wolff, and Noah Silver. The part eventually went to Ansel Elgort.

He's the Oldest of Five

Robinson has four younger siblings, and two older half-siblings from his father's previous marriage. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Robinson shared that his brother came out at the time he started filming Love, Simon.

'He came out around the same time that we started filming... One of the best things that came out of this movie is just being able to talk to him. I think the strength of a film like this is it starts a conversation. I hope that it can do that for more people and start a conversation that otherwise may not have been there,' Robinson said.

He Vowed Never to Play Another High School Student

Robinson has played high school students in several projects. In 2018, Robinson said that he was ready to move on from playing high school roles.

'I've graduated, hopefully, and won't be going back,' he told Ellen DeGeneres.

But after reading the scripts for A Teacher, he was willing to play a high school student one more time.

'I hoped that no one would watch that interview where I said that I would never play high school again. I'd made that ultimatum, and then I read the scripts for the series, and I met with [creator Hannah Fidell] and Kate [Mara], and I kind of went, "S***, one more,"' he told InStyle.

In the series, he played Eric Walker, a high school student who enters into a relationship with his English teacher. Robinson gained further recognition for his role.

In a Long-Term Relationship with Samantha Urbani

Robinson has reportedly been in a relationship with singer and DJ Samantha Urbani since 2019, although it's uncertain whether they are still together.

One of their recent public appearances came in 2024, when they attended the premiere of Robinson's Netflix fantasy film Damsel together.

In October 2025, Urbani shared an Instagram post referring to herself as a 'single woman,' sparking breakup rumours.

Robinson was also rumoured to have dated Chloë Grace Moretz, his The 5th Wave co-star, and Taylor Spreitler, his Melissa & Joey co-star, although neither relationship was confirmed.