Joe Locke had the audience in stitches at the London premiere of 'Heartstopper Forever' after joking about one of the film's intimate scenes with his mother in attendance.

The 'Heartstopper' star's candid remark quickly became one of the evening's standout moments, offering a humorous glimpse into the cast's final red carpet appearance ahead of the release of Netflix's feature-length conclusion to the beloved series.

Joe Locke's Big Screen and Racy Scene Joke

Speaking during a press event for Netflix's highly anticipated finale, Locke looked up at the giant cinema screen before quipping, 'The screen is so big... My mum is here watching me get a bl*wjob onscreen.' The remark immediately drew laughter from fellow cast members and the audience.

“My mum is here watching me get a bl**job onscreen”



— Joe Locke jokes about watching ‘HEARTSTOPPER FOREVER’ in IMAX with his mum. pic.twitter.com/pb9w0LY3Aj — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 14, 2026

Locke made the joke while reflecting on the experience of watching the completed film on the big screen. The candid moment also acknowledged one of the biggest talking points surrounding 'Heartstopper Forever', which sees Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring's relationship move into a new phase.

For many fans, the joke perfectly captured the awkward reality of watching intimate scenes with family members, while also highlighting the close-knit chemistry that has defined the cast since the series premiered.

About 'Heartstopper Forever'

Based on Alice Oseman's bestselling graphic novels, 'Heartstopper Forever' serves as the feature-length conclusion to Netflix's acclaimed coming-of-age romance.

Written by Oseman and directed by Wash Westmoreland, the film reunites the main cast for one final outing, with Locke and Kit Connor also taking on executive producer roles for the first time.

The story follows Nick, played by Connor, as he prepares to leave for university while Charlie, portrayed by Locke, begins his final year at Truham Grammar School.

Faced with the prospect of living apart, the couple must decide whether their relationship can withstand the pressures of distance and an uncertain future.

Since its debut on Netflix in 2022, 'Heartstopper' has become one of the streamer's defining coming-of-age dramas, winning praise for its heartfelt portrayal of friendship, first love and LGBTQ+ representation.

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Looking ahead to the finale, Oseman told Netflix's Tudum that the film is 'an exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary magic of our everyday lives'.

She added that the story asks a simple but powerful question: 'Can first loves really last forever?'

Cast Explain the Film's Direction

Locke and Connor spoke about the decision to portray Nick and Charlie's relationship in a way that reflects where the characters are in their lives.

Connor said it 'would be weird not to show the sex', explaining that the couple has grown older and that depicting their physical relationship was an honest reflection of Oseman's story.

Both actors have emphasised that the intimate scenes serve the characters' emotional journey rather than existing for shock value.

The London premiere marked an emotional farewell for the cast, who have spent four years bringing Nick, Charlie and their friends to audiences around the world.

Locke's light-hearted joke became one of the evening's defining moments, balancing the emotion of saying goodbye with the warmth and humour that have made 'Heartstopper' a global favourite ahead of its release on 17 July 2026.