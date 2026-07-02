The pageant world has been left in mourning following the tragic death of Skarlent Rodriguez, a 23-year-old Venezuelan model and former beauty queen who was found dead alongside her boyfriend after devastating earthquakes struck northern Venezuela.

Who Was Skarlent Rodriguez

Skarlent Rodriguez was a Venezuelan-born model and beauty queen who gained recognition after winning the title of Miss Grand Orlando 2025.

At just 23 years old, she had already established herself as a rising figure within the pageant community and was regarded as a contestant with significant potential.

Originally from Venezuela, Rodriguez later moved to the United States to pursue opportunities in modelling and pageantry. Her success in the Miss Grand Orlando competition opened doors within the beauty pageant circuit, leading her to compete in the prestigious Miss Grand Florida 2025 competition.

Friends, pageant organisers and fellow contestants frequently described Rodriguez as someone who combined beauty with kindness, determination and an uplifting personality.

Her Journey From Venezuela To The Pageant Stage

Before becoming known internationally through pageantry, Rodriguez remained closely connected to her Venezuelan roots while pursuing her ambitions abroad.

Her move to the United States represented a major step in building a professional career in modelling and beauty competitions.

Rodriguez later competed in Miss Grand Florida 2025, further cementing her place within the pageant community. During her time in the competition circuit, she earned admiration not only for her performances on stage but also for her warmth and positive attitude behind the scenes.

Following news of her death, the Miss Grand Florida organisation described her as someone whose 'radiant smile, warm spirit, and unwavering positivity touched everyone she encountered, both on and off the stage'. The organisation added that she inspired others through her dignity, kindness and grace.

'She will be remembered not only for her beauty and accomplishments but also for the way she uplifted others and carried herself with dignity and light,' the organisation wrote.

How Rodriguez Died During The Venezuela Earthquake

Rodriguez's life was tragically cut short during the powerful earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela on 24 June 2026. She had been visiting her home country alongside her boyfriend, José Castro, when disaster struck.

The couple were staying in an apartment building in Catia La Mar, located in La Guaira state, one of the regions hardest hit by the earthquakes. The building collapsed during the twin seismic events, trapping Rodriguez and Castro beneath the rubble.

Family members, rescue teams and volunteers spent several days searching through the debris in the hope of finding the couple alive. However, after an intensive search operation lasting nearly two days, Rodriguez and Castro were found dead beneath the collapsed structure on 29 June.

In an emotional statement shared through a joint fundraising campaign, their families confirmed the heartbreaking discovery.

'Sadly, they were both found dead... side by side, together until the very end,' the statement read. 'There are no words to describe the pain we are living, but we do want to express our deepest gratitude for all the love, support, and effort so many people gave.'

Their families later established a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral and repatriation expenses.

Tributes Pour In For The Former Beauty Queen

Following confirmation of Rodriguez's death, tributes flooded social media from pageant organisations, former competitors and supporters around the world.

Although her life ended far too soon, Skarlent Rodriguez leaves behind a legacy that extends beyond pageant crowns and modelling achievements.

For those who knew her, she will be remembered as a young woman whose ambition, compassion and positive spirit touched countless lives both on and off the stage.