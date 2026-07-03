A Venezuelan security guard has been rescued alive after spending eight days trapped beneath an estimated 140 tonnes of rubble following the devastating earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela. The dramatic rescue of 43-year-old Hernán Alberto Gil Flores has become a symbol of hope amid a disaster that has killed more than 2,200 people, injured thousands more, and left communities struggling to recover.

Gil Flores was pulled from the ruins of the collapsed Galerías Playa Grande shopping centre in La Guaira after an international rescue operation involving teams from Venezuela, Costa Rica, Chile, Mexico, Portugal, and the United States. His survival has drawn attention across the country as rescue efforts continue in some of the hardest-hit areas.

How Gil Flores Survived Eight Days Underground

Gil Flores was working an overnight security shift when the earthquakes struck on 24 June.

While much of the shopping centre collapsed around him, rescuers said his small security booth remained largely intact, creating a pocket of air that helped keep him alive. Rescue teams eventually detected signs of life and established contact using specialised equipment before beginning a complex extraction operation.

During the rescue effort, workers lowered water and liquid nutrients through a narrow shaft while maintaining communication through a telescopic camera. Rescuers spent more than 100 hours tunnelling through unstable debris, heavy rain, and continuing aftershocks before finally reaching him.

The operation culminated in emotional scenes as Gil Flores was carried from the rubble on a stretcher and transported to the hospital.

Hoy abracé un milagro: el señor Hernán Gil.



Mi profunda gratitud a la Cruz Roja de Costa Rica, la Cruz Roja Venezolana, a Chile, EEUU, El Salvador, México, Portugal, así como a nuestros rescatistas, Protección Civil y la FANB. ¡Gracias por hacer esto posible! pic.twitter.com/LH5G72SOnt — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) July 3, 2026

A Rare Moment of Hope Amid Devastation

The rescue has provided a rare source of optimism following one of Venezuela's deadliest natural disasters in recent history.

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The twin earthquakes caused widespread destruction across the northern parts of the country, damaging tens of thousands of buildings and overwhelming emergency services. Entire neighbourhoods were reduced to rubble, while families continue searching for missing relatives.

Gil Flores' wife, Gusbimar González, described learning that her husband had survived as 'a ray of light in the darkness' after days of uncertainty. The couple's two children had also been waiting anxiously for news as rescue crews worked around the clock.

His rescue follows several other remarkable survival stories, including the recovery of a two-year-old child and a nine-month-old baby from collapsed structures in recent days.

Rescue Efforts Continue Across Venezuela

Despite the successful rescue, authorities warn that the humanitarian situation remains severe.

Thousands of emergency personnel remain deployed across affected regions as search-and-recovery operations continue. International aid teams have also arrived to provide medical aid, support shelter operations, and assist in locating additional survivors.

Officials have acknowledged that hopes of finding more survivors diminish with each passing day, but rescue crews continue working in areas where signs of life may still be detected.

What Happens Next?

As Venezuela enters a period of recovery, attention is shifting toward reconstruction and humanitarian assistance.

Authorities face the challenge of restoring damaged infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and coordinating aid across affected regions. Questions have also emerged about emergency preparedness and the speed of the initial response to the disaster.

For now, however, the rescue of Hernán Alberto Gil Flores stands as a powerful reminder of human resilience. In a disaster marked by immense loss, his survival has offered a moment of hope for a nation still coming to terms with the scale of the tragedy.