A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck off Cuba on Monday was felt across parts of Florida, abruptly shutting down rides at theme parks as operators carried out emergency safety checks, according to visitors and US officials.

Florida is not known for significant seismic activity, so when the US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the quake about 64 miles from Mantua, Cuba, at an estimated depth of 16 miles, it quickly became a regional curiosity and a logistical headache.

The National Weather Service said shaking was reported 'across Southwestern Florida.' There was no tsunami warning and, by late afternoon, no reports of injuries or major damage on either side of the Florida Straits.

Disney World Earthquake Response Puts Rides on Pause

At Walt Disney World, the earthquake translated into something very simple and very visible for thousands of guests: the rides stopped.

Visitors reported that several attractions across the resort were suddenly shut down or 'suspended' shortly after the tremor. One guest posted that they had been queueing for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad when operations were abruptly halted.

'We are in line at Big Thunder Mountain, and they just suspended operations,' the visitor wrote, adding that the 'cast member doesn't know what. So much is down around the park!' Others described similar pauses at different areas of the resort.

Another park-goer said they were at Disney's Hollywood Studios when they felt the shaking 'just as the Beauty and the Beast show started.' While none of these accounts have been independently verified, they broadly align with standard theme park safety protocols, where any unusual vibration or external incident can trigger a temporary ride shutdown for inspection.

By later in the day, attractions at Disney World appeared to be operating normally again, with no signs of lasting disruption. The company has not issued a detailed public statement on the interruptions, and there are no confirmed reports of ride-related injuries.

Florida Earthquake Felt Far Beyond Disney World

The unusual quake was not just a theme park story. Residents and office workers reported feeling a low, unnerving tremor well north of Orlando.

A flood of social media posts on Monday afternoon suggested people as far away as central and south Florida noticed a vibrating or swaying sensation. In downtown Fort Lauderdale, legal worker Maria Moncayo said she was at her desk when she felt what she initially thought was distant construction.

She described the vibration as lasting about a minute. It only clicked that something more unusual was happening when she noticed a small pendant hanging from her desk gently swinging back and forth. 'That's why I realized that it's actually not me or my chair or anything,' she explained.

For Moncayo, the sensation did more than interrupt her workday. Having lived through several earthquakes in Ecuador, including a devastating 7.8‑magnitude event in 2016 that killed hundreds, she said the tremor briefly stirred old memories.

Since moving to Florida seven years ago, earthquakes had 'kind of left my mind,' she said, but as her desk began to move she feared it might be similar to what she had experienced in South America. The shaking soon eased, and she later concluded it had been 'just a little one.'

Local authorities in south Florida chose to err firmly on the side of caution. Miami‑Dade County officials ordered the evacuation of several buildings, including the county's main government office, a 28‑storey high‑rise in downtown Miami. Two elevated commuter train services that run through the city centre were also briefly suspended as a precaution, even though early checks revealed no serious damage.

Officials stressed that the steps were taken to protect the public while engineers assessed any potential structural impact. By Monday evening, there were still no reports of injuries or major property damage in the county.

Experts Call Gulf of Mexico Earthquake 'Extremely Rare'

Across the water in western Cuba, the shaking felt more direct, though early accounts there were similarly light on hard damage.

At the Pinar del Rio hotel, manager Flavia Pupo said the building shook enough to alarm guests and staff. 'Everyone here is OK,' she said by telephone. She described people on the street as 'a little bit scared' but indicated there had been no serious incidents at the property.

USGS geophysicist William Barnhart placed the earthquake firmly in the category of geological oddities. He described Monday's event as 'extremely rare,' noting that it is the largest earthquake ever recorded in the Gulf of Mexico using modern instruments, which have been in widespread use only since the 1950s.

According to Barnhart, seismologists are aware of only 'five or six' earthquakes of magnitude 5 or greater in the entire Gulf. That makes a 6.1‑magnitude shock in this region not just surprising for residents, but also a significant datapoint for researchers trying to understand how energy moves along the complex fault systems beneath the Caribbean and Gulf.

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For now, what can be said with confidence is fairly narrow. The quake's size and location have been confirmed by USGS readings. The shaking was widely felt from western Cuba up through parts of Florida, including Disney World, triggering short‑term shutdowns of rides and transport systems.

No serious injuries or extensive damage have been reported on either side of the straits, and there is no indication of an ongoing seismic threat.