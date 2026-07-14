An allegation by Russian commentator Alexander Dugin claiming that Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, could have been involved in Lindsey Graham's death has sparked online debate after he suggested the incident was connected to efforts to push Donald Trump towards renewed conflict with Iran.

The remarks gained traction after circulating on social media and being highlighted in a Facebook post shared by WION, bringing the unverified allegation to a wider audience and prompting discussion about its possible links to tensions involving Israel, Iran and the United States.

According to preliminary findings released by Graham's office, the South Carolina senator died from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. No evidence has emerged linking Mossad, Israel or any foreign government to his death.

Putin Ally Links Claim to Trump and Iran Tensions

Dugin, a Russian writer and political commentator associated with nationalist ideology, has been described by some analysts as a figure linked to Kremlin-aligned political circles, although the extent of his direct influence on Russian policy remains a matter of debate.

According to WION, Dugin claimed in a now-deleted post on X that Graham's death could have been an assassination carried out by Mossad to pressure Trump into renewing a full-scale war with Iran. He suggested the senator's death was intended as a warning to the US president but provided no evidence to support the allegation.

Dugin's remarks came after Graham, a prominent Trump ally, was remembered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as one of Israel's strongest supporters and a close friend.

Graham's Israel and Iran Positions Draw Attention

The allegation gained attention partly because of Graham's long-standing positions on Israel and Iran.

The South Carolina senator was a vocal supporter of the US-Israel relationship and repeatedly advocated stronger pressure on Tehran throughout his political career.

Graham was also a prominent figure in debates surrounding Middle East security, including discussions about Iran's nuclear programme, regional influence and American foreign policy. His views became part of the online discussion following Dugin's remarks.

Online Debate Grows Over Unverified Mossad Allegation

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Discussion surrounding Dugin's remarks intensified after the allegation was widely shared on social media, including in a Facebook post by WION highlighting his comments.

The post prompted users to debate the suggestion and its connection to wider tensions involving Israel, Iran and the United States.

Some commenters repeated the allegation without providing evidence. One user wrote, 'Mossad event without any doubt,' while another posted, 'Is there a problem if Satan killed the Devil?' reflecting hostile reactions to Graham's political record.

Other users shared broader geopolitical theories, including speculation about possible links to Russia-related tensions. Some commenters also challenged the credibility of the allegation and questioned why claims without supporting evidence were gaining attention online.

The reactions highlighted how quickly unverified political allegations involving high-profile figures can spread online, particularly when linked to ongoing international disputes.

Allegation About Graham's Death Remains Unverified

The allegation that Mossad or Israel was involved in Lindsey Graham's death remains unverified.

Preliminary findings released by Graham's office stated that the senator died from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. No evidence has emerged linking Mossad, Israel or any foreign government to his death, and Dugin's remarks remain an unsupported allegation that has fuelled online debate over Trump, Iran and wider Middle East tensions.