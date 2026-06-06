Tiger Woods has reportedly accused what he describes as overzealous authorities of an 'outrageous violation of privacy' as his DUI battle intensifies in Florida, following a court decision allowing access to parts of his prescription drug history after his March 27 arrest.

The news came after Woods, 50, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test following a crash in which his Land Rover reportedly flipped while he attempted to avoid a pickup truck towing a pressure-cleaning trailer. He told authorities he had been distracted by his phone and changing the radio, and did not realise another vehicle had entered his lane until it was too late.

Prescription Records Dispute

At the centre of the latest dispute is whether investigators should be allowed to examine Woods' prescription drug records. According to TC Palm, his legal team initially opposed a subpoena request for those documents, arguing it crossed into private medical territory. The court ultimately permitted access under a protective order, limiting who can view the records and how they may be used.

Even with those safeguards, Woods is said to view the move as excessive. A source described his reaction in stark terms, claiming the golfer sees it as proof that authorities are 'willing to stop at nothing' in pursuing the case. That characterisation cannot be independently verified and should be treated with caution, but it reflects the tone emerging from his camp as the legal process drags on.

Investigators, for their part, have pointed to evidence collected at the scene, including two hydrocodone pills and another prescription painkiller reportedly found in his pocket after the crash. Whether those medications played any role in his condition at the time remains a central, unresolved question.

The legal tension lies in how far prosecutors can go in building that picture. Access to medical records may help establish patterns of use or compliance with prescriptions, yet it also raises familiar concerns about privacy, particularly for high-profile defendants. The protective order suggests the court is attempting to balance those competing interests rather than fully endorsing either side's position.

Jail Time Fears

Beyond the evidentiary disputes, the broader pressure on Woods is becoming harder to ignore. According to OK! an insider claimed he is grappling with anxiety over the 'possibility' of jail time, even if such an outcome is considered unlikely. That prospect, described as a 'dark cloud.' appears to be shaping both his legal posture and personal state of mind.

Woods has prior history that complicates the narrative. He has been involved in four crashes since 2009, including a 2017 DUI case that ended in a plea deal. While each incident stands on its own facts, the cumulative record inevitably colours how this latest case is being viewed by both the public and, potentially, the courts.

Following his most recent arrest, Woods reportedly travelled to Zurich on April 3 to enter what has been described as an 'exclusive and ultra-expensive' rehabilitation facility. The move aligns with advice he has received to prioritise sobriety and overall health, though sources suggest ongoing legal demands have made that focus difficult to maintain.

There is also the practical reality of a case that shows little sign of resolving quickly. Subpoenas, motions and procedural wrangling continue to shape the timeline, with each development adding another layer of scrutiny. For Woods, that means remaining engaged with a process that is both legally complex and personally invasive.

What remains unclear is how decisive the contested evidence will ultimately be. The presence of prescription medication, the circumstances of the crash and Woods' own account will all be weighed against legal thresholds for impairment. Until those elements are tested in court, much of the narrative remains provisional.

For now, the dispute over privacy and prosecutorial reach has become a defining feature of the case, revealing as much about the mechanics of high-profile legal battles as it does about the allegations themselves.