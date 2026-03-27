Bryan Kohberger, the man serving life in prison for the 2022 stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students, walked into a Washington state DMV office five days after the killings and nodded coolly when a clerk mentioned the very crime he'd just committed.

The footage, obtained by YouTube channel Christy's Chaos and recently highlighted in media reports, captures the 31-year-old criminology PhD student at the Pullman branch on 18 November 2022, casually requesting a licence plate swap on his white Hyundai Elantra.

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The brutal attacks happened in the early hours of 13 November in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, where Kohberger stabbed Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, a total of around 150 times. Goncalves suffered at least 38 wounds, Mogen 28, Chapin 17, and Kernodle a staggering 67 after putting up a fight; her injuries were so severe that a surviving roommate mistook Goncalves' disfigured face for hers.

Autopsy details unsealed later painted a nightmarish picture of blood-soaked rooms, with sheets and floors smeared red—evidence that prosecutors say Kohberger left behind in his haste.​

Kohberger's Chilling DMV Exchange

What makes this clip so unnerving isn't just the timing, but Kohberger's unflappable demeanour amid small talk that veered straight into the horror he'd unleashed. 'I definitely need to get my licence plate changed,' he told the female employee, handing over his Pennsylvania plates—likely a bid to dodge the growing police hunt for that Elantra, caught on doorbell cams near the victims' home.

She, oblivious, compared the quiet Palouse region to her San Francisco roots: 'I like how small, quiet and I would say safe, but the whole Moscow thing, kinda makes it feel a little less.' Kohberger's response? A simple 'Yeah,' with a nod, his face betraying nothing—no flinch, no flicker of guilt.

The banter rolled on lightly enough. Spotting her Giants sweatshirt, he quipped, 'I'm actually from the East Coast, I'm a Yankees fan, I'm hoping you guys don't catch up.' Prosecutors later argued the plate change muddied their vehicle search, buying him time before his arrest six weeks later at his parents' Pennsylvania home. It's the kind of everyday interaction that, in hindsight, chills to the bone— a killer blending seamlessly into routine hours after a homicidal frenzy.

The Trail of Evidence and Guilty Plea

Piecing the case together took months, but the breaks came fast once they had his DNA. A 13-inch Ka-Bar knife sheath, snapped up from the edge of Mogen's blood-drenched bed, held trace DNA on its snap button that matched Kohberger—a familial hit from public genealogy databases funnelled them to him.

Shoe prints at the scene aligned with his Hyak Takibi boots; his phone pinged cell towers near the house 12 times in the preceding months, including the witching hour of the murders, though he turned it off briefly that night.​

By July 2025, facing overwhelming evidence and the death penalty, Kohberger cut a deal: guilty pleas to four first-degree murder counts and burglary, sparing his life but locking him away for good.

In Boise court, he stood before Judge Steven Hippler and confirmed, 'Yes,' when asked if he pleaded guilty because he was guilty—no coercion, full understanding. Victims' families, packed on one side, wept as his parents watched stone-faced from the other; no motive ever surfaced, leaving that void to haunt Moscow still.

Gruesome crime scene photos, dumped by Idaho State Police, showed the carnage: Kernodle's room a slaughterhouse, backpack in the snow outside, an open patio slider. Kohberger, who'd studied crime patterns at Pullman's Washington State University, just miles away, had wiped devices clean, but the sheath sealed it. Now, this DMV tape resurfaces like a ghost, reminding everyone how close he came to slipping away entirely.​

One can't shake the what-ifs: Had the clerk pressed further on 'the Moscow thing?' Would his cool have cracked? Instead, he drove off with fresh plates, the Elantra vanishing into the web of leads that eventually snared him.

Families like the Goncalves' have slammed the plea as too soft, no closure in a senseless void. Yet here we are, peering at footage that humanises the monster just enough to amplify the madness— a Yankees fan, nodding at his own atrocity.