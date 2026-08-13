Chick-fil-A is giving its autumn menu a sweet-and-savoury makeover, with Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches arriving alongside two new S'mores-inspired drinks.

The limited-time Chick-fil-A fall menu launches nationwide on 24 August, giving fans a new reason to visit the chain as the season gets underway.

But the biggest change may be when customers can order the chicken and waffles, as the new sandwich is not being restricted to breakfast.

Chick-fil-A Fall Menu Release Date

The Chick-fil-A fall menu release date is set for 24 August, when the new items will become available at restaurants nationwide.

The seasonal line-up forms part of the company's year-long 'Newstalgia' celebration, which marks Chick-fil-A's 80-year heritage by pairing familiar flavours with new twists.

The headline addition is the Chicken & Waffles Sandwich, which is making its nationwide debut after a limited-time test in 2025. It combines a Chick-fil-A chicken filet with maple-flavoured waffles, three strips of applewood-smoked bacon and honey butter spread. Classic syrup is served on the side.

Chicken & Waffles Will Be Available All Day

The new Chicken & Waffles Sandwich is available in two sizes depending on the time of day. The breakfast version is offered during standard Chick-fil-A breakfast hours, from opening until 10:30am, and comes with a smaller chicken filet and waffle.

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From 10:30am until closing, customers can order the larger entrée version. That means the sweet-and-savoury combination can be ordered for lunch and dinner, rather than being limited to the morning menu.

The two options are designed around different parts of the day, with the breakfast version offering a smaller portion for the morning menu and the entrée version providing a larger serving later in the day.

Customers can also choose between Original, Spicy and Grilled chicken, giving the new sandwich several ways to customise the familiar chicken and waffles combination.

The all-day availability is one of the most notable features of the new Chick-fil-A items, particularly following the sandwich's limited test before its nationwide launch.

S'mores Milkshake and Frosted Coffee Join Menu

The Chick-fil-A fall menu also introduces two drinks inspired by the classic campfire treat. The S'mores Milkshake combines Chick-fil-A's Icedream dessert with chocolate shortbread, graham cracker crumbles and marshmallow-flavoured syrup. It is finished with marshmallow-flavoured whipped topping.

The S'mores Frosted Coffee takes a similar flavour combination in a coffee-based direction. It blends custom cold-brewed coffee with marshmallow-flavoured syrup and Chick-fil-A Icedream, along with chocolate shortbread and graham cracker crumbles.

How Much Will the Chick-fil-A Fall Menu Cost?

Despite searches for Chick-fil-A fall menu prices, the company's 12 August announcement did not publish official prices for the new seasonal items. Some early reports have cited individual restaurant pricing, including figures for the Chicken & Waffles Sandwich, but prices can vary by location.

The new fall items are being offered for a limited time, so customers will need to check their local Chick-fil-A restaurant or ordering platform for the applicable price when the menu launches on 24 August.

The fall launch continues Chick-fil-A's 2026 'Newstalgia' campaign, which has also included permanent Frosted Sodas and Floats, Classic Cups and new packaging throughout the company's 80th-anniversary year.