A metal blade smashed through DJ Afrojack's car windscreen while he was travelling with friends, missing the Dutch star's face by inches in what he described on Tuesday as a real-life 'Final Destination' car accident that could have killed him.

The 38-year-old producer and DJ — real name Nick Leonardus van de Wall — had been travelling in a car driven by a friend when the incident happened. No official accident report has been made public, and Afrojack has not disclosed where the journey took place or what the car struck.

Metal Blade Misses DJ Afrojack's Face in Close-Call Crash

Afrojack first alerted fans with a short video on Instagram, showing the metal blade still embedded in the shattered windscreen. The jagged object appears to have punched clean through the glass over the central console, angling inwards towards the driver's side. Anyone who has sat in a front seat will understand the implication. A few centimetres higher or lower and this would have been a very different story.

He captioned the clip: 'POV: Final Destination but it's not a movie.' Anyone who has seen the horror series will recognise the reference. The films involve characters who cheat death, only to be hunted down again by a string of freak accidents. It is melodramatic shorthand, but in this case you can see why it came to mind. A random metal blade, a moving car, a perfect trajectory through the glass — it has the eerie logic of a stunt sequence, minus the safety rigs.

Afrojack added a more sober line beneath the meme-ready caption: 'We got lucky, will post full update later.' Within minutes, his comments were flooded. One follower wrote: 'Brother... so glad you're safe.' Another added: 'Glad you are ok bro. God's protection is with you.' A third, slightly less reverent but no less direct, said: 'OMG so glad you're ok fam. That's scary AF.'

Afrojack Reflects on 'Scariest Thing I've Ever Seen'

Afrojack shared further photos and videos of the car, including a clearer look at the metal blade wedged at an angle in the ruined glass. In these updates he identified his friend, Nick Fuso, as the one behind the wheel at the time of impact. Another member of their circle, Frits van de Clips, was also mentioned, which suggests this was not some solitary, late-night drive but a group journey that could have gone wrong for more than one person.

'Sometimes life sends me a reminder of how lucky I am to be here,' he wrote in one caption. 'Blessed with my family, blessed with my friends, and blessed with breathing.' That last word lands heavily when you picture the object sitting a short arm's length from his head.

He did not downplay the fear. 'This was the scariest thing I've ever seen and my friend Nick Fuso too, for Frits van de Clips the second scariest thing.'

Afrojack also thanked Fuso directly: 'Thanks Nick for not crashing the car after your Final Destination moment.' It is easy to forget that surviving the impact is only half the problem. A driver confronted with a blade exploding through the glass could quite reasonably panic, swerve, hit another vehicle, or flip the car. The DJ's thanks imply that Fuso managed to keep control long enough to prevent a secondary collision.

He went on to praise his wider circle for getting them where they were going: 'Thanks to my team (and the Hard Rock) for still getting us to the finish line!' He does not specify which Hard Rock venue he is referring to, or what show or engagement they were racing to meet. Again, the detail is less important than the underlying point. They carried on. The work, somehow, continued.

There has been no public comment from local police, road authorities, or his management about what exactly the metal blade was, how it ended up airborne, or whether any investigation is under way. Without that, key questions — speed, location, the condition of the road, whether anyone else was involved — remain unanswered and should be treated with a degree of scepticism until independently verified.

What is clear, at least from what Afrojack has shown, is the raw physics of the thing. A piece of metal had enough force to pierce a windscreen, travel into the cabin and stop just shy of the people inside. The rest is a mix of luck, timing and the unnerving feeling, shared by millions who watched the video, that real life sometimes borrows its scripts from the unlikeliest of films.