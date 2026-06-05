President Donald Trump was caught appearing to doze off during an afternoon White House announcement on Thursday, marking the seventh on-camera episode this year and sparking fresh questions about his fitness. Footage from the Oval Office briefing on clean coal showed the 79-year-old president slumping to one side with his eyes closed for an extended period while officials continued speaking.

The incident has reignited debate over the president's stamina in office. The event took place in the afternoon, with live cameras rolling as the announcement unfolded.

Oval Office Slump Captured Live on Camera

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. during a briefing flanked by senior administration figures. Video clips rapidly spread across platforms, with one Instagram post from Baller Alert stating 'Knocked...During a 3pm Oval Office announcement the cameras caught Donald Trump with his eyes shut and his head dropping while the briefing rolled on around him.'

A separate reel from Washingtonian Problems added 'Just slumped to the side. You'd think the brightness of that tie would help keep him alert'.

Observers noted the president's head nodding slightly before he appeared to rest. Similar footage has surfaced from earlier White House events this year, intensifying online debate over the pattern of apparent fatigue during official duties. The briefing itself focused on promoting beautiful clean coal, with Trump surrounded by key energy officials. Reports described the president as appearing to catch some Zs in the Oval Office.

Trump Caught Sleeping During White House Announcement Fuels Debate

This latest development brings the tally of alleged on-camera sleeping incidents to seven in 2026 alone. Earlier cases included a May maternal health event reported by The New Republic where Trump appeared to nod off seconds after his own remarks and a December cabinet meeting as reported by The Washington Post where he closed his eyes for nearly 20 minutes at one point.

The president in The Guardian report has addressed such speculation before, saying 'I'll just close. It's very relaxing to me. Sometimes they'll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they'll catch me with the blink.'

The White House has consistently described them as 'blinking,' 'resting eyes, or brief moments, not actual sleep.

4 January, 2026 – US action in Venezuela press conference (Oval Office). Trump appeared to struggle to stay awake and close his eyes while a military official spoke about strikes and Maduro. 14 January, 2026 – Signing of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act (Oval Office). Seated at the Resolute Desk with RFK Jr. and others behind him, Trump was seen nodding off during the event on school milk policy. 12 February, 2026 – Press conference on repealing climate change regulations. Standing behind EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Trump appeared to have difficulty keeping his eyes open. 19 February, 2026 – First Board of Peace meeting. Trump was accused of closing his eyes during the newly established board's session. 23 April, 2026 – Oval Office meeting on health care affordability/drug pricing (with Regeneron). Footage showed him closing his eyes for sustained periods (e.g., 10–12 seconds at times); some viral images were later called doctored. 11/12 May, 2026 – Maternal/reproductive health event (Oval Office). Trump appeared to nod off seconds after his own remarks; White House called critics 'absolute morons' and said he was blinking.

Critics have highlighted the irony given his past criticisms of his predecessor as Sleepy Joe. Supporters insist the moments are harmless rests amid a demanding schedule, while the frequency has led to renewed scrutiny of the president's health at the age of 79.

The scrutiny on the president, who receives a salary of £297,700 ($400,000) annually, has only grown with each incident. Some have noted that Trump has logged these incidents more times than his predecessor in comparable situations.

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White House Dismisses Speculation Over Fatigue

Fact-checkers have previously debunked altered images from earlier events. The pattern, however, continues to draw attention from both political opponents and neutral observers alike. Officials have stressed that the president remains in perfect health despite the visual moments captured on camera. The White House has swatted down claims following similar events in recent months.

As of 5 June 2026, the video from Thursday's announcement continues to circulate widely on social media, keeping the conversation alive about presidential endurance in the second term. This latest episode has left many wondering about the implications for the administration's public image.